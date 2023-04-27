A musician who made his name in the Cat Empire and internationally renowned improvisation trio The Necks and pianist Paul Grabowsky will perform at the Orange Winter Jazz Festival.
Spread over multiple venues 37 performers from a variety of genres including jazz, blues and rockabilly will entertain crowds in a weekend of live music from June 9 to 11.
Among them will be singer-songwriter, trumpeter and guitarist Harry James Angus who was one of the lead vocalists and trumpet player in the Cat Empire.
Orange blues musician Matt Arthur is releasing an album and will also be among the line up along with First Nations hip hop duo Riley & Ah-See.
The inaugural Orange Winter Jazz Festival in 2022 was hailed a huge success by all who attended with audiences enjoying a wide range of leading jazz and roots music in some truly unique settings.
This is the second year the festival has run in Orange and Sydney Improvised Music Association and JAM Orange have attracted leading and emerging artists from across Australia, Orange and the Central West.
JAM Orange president Luke Wilkinson said the festival won't be limited to jazz and will differ from traditional jazz festivals with a focus on original and innovative music from a variety of genres.
"It's about bringing a contemporary music festival to Orange and more than just contemporary but also original music so bands either doing their own music or interpretations of other music as distinct from just doing other people's music," Mr Wilkinson said.
"Hopefully saying it's a jazz festival sort of signifies that we are going to have jazz, but not only jazz.
"We have jazz and blues and even some African music and stuff like that. You listen to a Malian guitarist, a Kenyan singer and a lot of diversity.
"Our commitment is to have 30 per cent local original artists and we've managed to maintain that. The other thing is to have 50 per cent of the bands led by women.
"We really want the community to support it, if they are interested in live music and listening to something different, we've got heaps of different things for people to listen to, it's all about what a festival should be, trying to listen to different things.
"In one weekend they can listen to so much different music and all by top musicians as well, The Necks and Grabowsky are right at the peak of their powers,
Some of those "different things" include musicians from Mali and Kenya and Chloe Kim who will do a solo drum concert.
"It's the most musical drumming I've ever heard, she's not trying to display what a great technician she is, it's actually a music concert. She just uses the drums so well to create tunes," Mr Wilkinson said.
"We also have one of Australia's best young saxophonists Tessie Overmyer, she's one of the young guns of Australian contemporary jazz.
ABC Sydney radio breakfast announcer James Valentine will bringing his band up from Sydney to play.
"He was in the Models in the late 70s and early 80s, he's been in all sorts of bands throughout his career and he has a jazz show on Sunday as well on ABC radio," Mr Wilkinson said.
"He came last year as an MC and wanted to come back this year and we said, bring the band with you."
Mr Wilkinson said he was inspired to launch a festival in Orange after visiting the New York Jazz Festival in 2017 in the middle of winter and more inspiration has been drawn from a contemporary music festival at Wangaratta, Victoria, where people walk between venues.
"I thought, people are getting out to go and see bands and in the middle of winter in Orange we do have the Fire Festival but I'm a music enthusiast and we don't really have anything like this so we thought, it get's people out," he said.
"One of the considerations was having the venues close together, it means you don't have to travel too much between them.
"In the future, when we get bigger we'd like to move it further into town, at the moment it's really between Hill Street and Anson Street but when the new conservatorium is built behind the art gallery then we can move it all into the middle of town and it will be great."
First release tickets for two days of performances at multiple venues on Saturday and Sunday were priced at $140 or $120 concession, however the price will go up in time.
The Royal Hotel will also again host a free Live and Local stage featuring up and coming artists, local heroes and school big bands, a formula that proved popular last year.
As with the initial event, the festival will be staged in two of the city's historic and atmospheric churches including Holy Trinity and Uniting Church as well as the Orange Conservatorium concert theatre and the Lord Anson Public House.
Mr Wilkinson said all the venues are in walking difference of each other so people can change venues according to the acts they want to see.
New additions to the program will be three separate ticketed events.
The Agrestic Grocer will host a supper show on Friday, June 9 with Kenyan singer Lisa Odour-Nash and on Sunday, June 11, where people can also have a meal. Multi award-winning vocalist Michelle Nicolle will perform a 'jazz brunch' at Birdie.
The opening night on Friday, June 9 will feature an African style dance party at the Canobolas Dance Hall with Malian legend Moussa Diakite and West African DJ Dachi.
The schedule will be released in coming weeks and food trucks will also be in attendance.
Seating will be in a first-in best dressed format with no bookings for seats and people will be welcome to come and go at their leisure.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
