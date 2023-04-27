Central Western Daily
The Necks, Paul Grabowsky, Karen Lee Andrews in Orange Winter Jazz Festival line up

Updated April 27 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
A musician who made his name in the Cat Empire and internationally renowned improvisation trio The Necks and pianist Paul Grabowsky will perform at the Orange Winter Jazz Festival.

