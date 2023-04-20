The New South Wales Government is currently conducting a review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act.
The deadline for submissions from individuals and groups was Friday, April 21.
The Biodiversity Conservation Act (2016) commenced on August 25, 2017.
Its purpose was to legislate new laws designed to protect the environment of New South Wales from threats to biodiversity and land clearing.
A requirement of the Act is for it to be reviewed every five years.
As with all reviews, questions need to be asked about its effectiveness after five years of implementation.
Questions need to be asked about whether these laws have been effective in protecting biodiversity.
During the last five years we have seen more species added to our threatened species list, a significant increase in rural land clearing, impacts of drought, bushfire, floods, changes to climate policy, serious concerns about relaxed offsetting rules and ongoing koala policy debates.
A revised Biodiversity Act needs to include effective mechanisms designed to cope with these increasingly challenging conditions.
Andrew Rawson is the president of the Canobolas Conservation Alliance.
Like many conservationists, he is not impressed with the performance of the Biodiversity Conservation Act, particularly when it comes to the topic of responding to nominations for Areas of Outstanding Biodiversity Value.
"The review of the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act is timely, because since its creation it is clearly not fit for the purpose," Dr Rawson said.
"In the light of current and impending climate change, legislation to conserve and protect native biodiversity should be strengthened, not weakened.
"One aspect of the BC Act that could have strengthened conservation efforts is the Area of Outstanding Biodiversity (AOBV} designation, which has the ability to highlight areas that need greater protection from development or disturbance.
"Mount Canobolas is one such location, and indeed an OABV for Mount Canobolas has been languishing in State Government bureaucracy for the past five years, despite the mountain amply meeting the criteria for extra protection.
"With a new Government in place, and a new Minister prepared to stand up for areas of outstanding heritage and biodiversity (eg. The recent decision on Waragamba Dam), we would hope that similar attention be given to what is the most important area of biodiversity in our region-our own Gaana bula Mount Canobolas."
During the past five years no new AOBVs have been declared. The review must include an enquiry into this omission.
