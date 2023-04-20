An unprovoked carpark assault in Orange has landed the perpetrator in hot water.
Jerome Barnes rolled his eyes and muttered through sentencing at Orange Local Court on April 14, 2023. He pleaded guilty.
The 21-year-old had offered to fight after encountering the partner of his brother's ex-girlfriend outside Supercheap Auto late last year.
When his pleas for a punch-on "around the corner" were rebuffed he grabbed the man's neck and engaged in a short scuffle.
In court Barnes strongly disputed he had known the victim despite having attended school together. Prosecutor Beau Riley was visibly frustrated by the claim.
"As to why he would get involved ... is beyond me ... I don't understand. I'm just a relic of a past century I think," magistrate David Day said.
Barnes has an extensive criminal record and was on a CCO at the time of the crime. His solicitor acknowledged his client has a "short fuse".
The former Orange resident of Sharpe Road has since moved to Hervey Bay for work.
Jerome Barnes was convicted. Two three-year CCOs will be served concurrently.
