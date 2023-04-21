Letters | 15 degrees of separation: It's 'meaningless to me'

I imagine that most residents would agree with the plan to add more than 40 new parking spots in the Orange CBD ("Orange to receive more than 40 new car spots"; Central Western Daily; April 12).
As a driver for over 65 years, I still find angle parking a real challenge, which means that 40 and 60 degrees parking are both meaningless to me.
I'm not sure that I was ever taught much geometry at school, and the only angle I really understand is a right angle of 90 degrees.
Perhaps this could be considered at a future Council meeting.
Ray Peck's letter about The Nationals staying relevant was very good indeed.
However, I'd like to know when they were ever relevant.
The truth is the Nationals have never been relevant. They hide in a Coalition and say they are in power, then just go along with their Lib mates and do nothing.
When the Coalition is voted out, it's never them that lost the election but the Libs. Talk about a bob each way.
The only honest thing they have ever done was change the name from Country Party to National Party, because they never did anything for country people anyway.
Most voters have become awake to that nowadays.
Did we ever get asked about a Coalition anyway? I don't remember that.
The National Party is the most un-Australian mob there is.
Its members can swipe away at everyone else; because they are never really in power at all, they have no responsibility for anything.
They are the draggy tail of the Liberal lamb.
I went to the forum undecided as to whether the Voice was a Trojan horse that would ultimately weaken Australian democracy or that it was the next stage in the development of our constitution and our strong grassroots democracy.
I came away convinced of the latter.
As a community we need to be brave and take this next step to change the status quo and move towards a better future.
Congratulations to those who represented us in the forum, who despite the emotion involved got their message across.
The mayor of Bathurst has missed the point of the state government's handbrake on the Great Western Highway's upgrade.
And the point is this.
The state, thanks to the former conservative government propped up for 12 years by the Member for Bathurst, is financially not in a great place to start a project that would cost billions for a tunnel that would only cut commuters' travelling time by 10 minutes.
The state government is only putting the project on hold. No contracts have been torn up.
The project is being looked at and properly costed so the community can have absolute certainty that the project can be completed once, on time and in a way that is transparent and fair.
The mayor cannot expect the state government to throw $100 bills into a hole and expect results.
Heart disease is Australia's leading cause of death and tragically takes the life of one Australian every 30 minutes.
The good news is, heart disease is largely preventable.
The bad news? Our best tool for heart disease prevention - the Medicare Heart Health Check - is about to expire.
We are seeking a guarantee from the Australian Government that funding will continue beyond 30 June this year.
Nearly 440,000 Australians have seen their GP for a Medicare subsidised Heart Health Check since they were introduced.
The Heart Foundation is asking the Government to invest $11.5 million per year, to continue subsidising Heart Health Checks into the future.
This is a relatively small investment compared to the $1 billion in healthcare costs that could be saved with broad uptake of Heart Health Checks in high-risk Australians and more importantly, the 67,000 heart attacks, strokes and heart disease related deaths that could be prevented over five years.
It's not too late for your readers to take action: I urge you to please help us save Medicare Heart Health Checks by signing our petition, writing to local MPs and sharing the petition with friends and family.
