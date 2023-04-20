Man suspected of shooting grandfather has charge dropped

The murder charge against Aaron Hegedus, the man who shot and killed Wellington grandfather Frank Smith, has been withdrawn.
The court heard Hegedus fired a firearm between 9.30am and 9.45am on April 27, 2020 at Wellington which caused the death of 48-year-old Frank Smith.
That Monday, police were called to Wellington Base Hospital about 4.30pm after Smith arrived with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He could not be revived despite the efforts of hospital staff.
Under Strike Force Libani, detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad arrested Hegedus on October 27, 2021 outside a KFC in Wellington. Hegedus was taken to Wellington Police Station about 11am and charged with Smith's alleged murder.
In court on Thursday, defence solicitor Peter Anderson confirmed Hegedus' guilty plea to manslaughter while Crown prosecutor Mr Meredith withdrew the charge of murder.
"You are committed for sentence to the District Court at Dubbo... you will appear by audio-visual link," magistrate Gary Wilson told Hegedus.
Leanne Rachel Stewart, the co-accused in the death of Frank Smith, will also appear in Dubbo Local Court next month. Stewart faces one charge of accessory after the fact to murder and has not yet pleaded guilty or not guilty.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
