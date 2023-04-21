Matt Boss is hoping an off-season position switch will help make the Hawks one of the best offences in the west.
In what was one of the more curious storylines coming out of round one in the Peter McDonald Premiership, Boss, who suited up as the Orange outfit's half-back in 2022, found himself running on with the number 13 on his back.
"We've got two good halves there already and the opportunity for me to be a ball-player in the middle was something that interested both me and (coach Shane Rodney)," Boss said.
"It allows us another way to attack, which is probably a key for us this year."
Considering his only other stint in the forwards came as hooker during his university days, the pre-season actually went relatively smoothly.
"The weekend was a different story," Boss said of the Hawks' opening round loss to the Parkes Spacemen.
With Alex Prout given his marching orders just ten minutes into the game, the visitors battled hard to go into the half-time break all square. However, the man disadvantage finally took its toll on the Hawks who ran out of steam with about 25 minutes to play.
Despite this, Boss took away a few positives from the match.
"We looked quite good with the ball and defensively we were all working pretty hard for each other, which is a good sign for round one," he added.
With the biggest trek on the calendar awaiting the Hawks in round two - a 600km round-trip to Nyngan - Boss knows they'll have to up the ante if they are to meet pre-season expectations.
"Every year I've played footy, semis is always the goal, so it's not that different. Expectations...those don't help you when you get to the weekend," he said.
"We obviously want to play semis and once you get there it's a whole different ball game. If we just focus on doing the little things right, we'll give ourselves the best chance to get there."
As for the trip to Tiger country itself, Boss and the rest of the side will depart via bus at around 7.30am on Sunday.
"It'll be a long trip there and a longer trip home," he said.
"The trip over's not the best, but it makes it worth it if you get the win because then you get a bus trip home and that's always heaps of fun."
As for Boss' play on the field, he's still adjusting to his new role in the forwards, but believes his game will only grow stronger as the weeks go by.
"You can't have a play off in the middle, you've always got to be pushing up. Whereas in the halves, you can hang back every now and then, but in the forwards, it's non-stop for the full 80," he said when asked what the biggest challenge of the change was.
"It's completely different to what I'm used to. There's little intricacies that you find in the middle that you'd never think about otherwise. There are lots of little things that I'll learn as the season goes on."
The first grade game between Hawks and Nyngan kicks off at 2.15pm on Sunday at Larkin Oval.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
