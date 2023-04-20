Police hunt for wanted man listed as 'dangerous'

The Central West NSW Police District has appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of 33-year-old man, Bradley Boney.
A warrant has been issued for Boney's arrest with police saying the man is believed to frequent the Orange area.
He is wanted by police officers working under 'Operation Amorok' which targets 'dangerous domestic violence offenders'.
These are described in the appeal as assault occasioning actual bodily harm, destroy property, common assault, contravene Apprehended Violence Order [AVO] and stalk/intimidate intend fear.
Boney's description says he is between 170 and 180 centimetres tall with black hair and of a thin build, weighing between 60 and 70 kilograms.
Several identifying tattoos were also listed in the location appeal.
The words "LILORADO" and "WALM" on Boney's left arm, including a tattoo on the left side of his neck reading "LATIM".
People with any information on Bradley Boney are urged by police not to engage with or approach the man, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
