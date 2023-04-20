Wild pursuit of allegedly stolen car sparks large scale police operation

An alleged police pursuit of a stolen car in the early hours of the morning has sparked a large-scale police operation in the Central West.
About 10.30am on Thursday, April 20 officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a Toyota Fortuner on Armstrong Crescent, Dubbo due to its manner of driving.
The Toyota failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, however, the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
Checks revealed the Toyota was reportedly stolen from a Dubbo residence early Thursday morning following a prior police pursuit with the vehicle around 3am.
Following inquiries, the vehicle was located abandoned in Tink Avenue, South Dubbo.
Police have established a perimeter and are searching the surrounding area for those involved.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.