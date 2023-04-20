This week, Orange Regional Museum announced a significant new acquisition.
Following the success of the temporary exhibition, 'Enemy Aliens: the Dunera boys in Orange, 1941', two works by renowned German-born artist, teacher and 'Dunera' internee Ludwig Hirschfeld-Mack have been generously donated to the Museum by the artist's grandson and his biographer.
The works, created during the artist's internment at the Orange Showground in 1941, were initially lent to the Museum for the exhibition.
Both lenders made the generous decision to donate the works to the Museum after attending the exhibition opening in November.
The works - titled 'Desolation' and 'Camp Orange' - offer rare insight into the internment experience in Orange.
This chapter of Orange's WWII history is little known, both locally and within the broader history of the remarkable group of men and boys today known as the 'Dunera boys'.
The HMT Dunera was a British troopship that departed Liverpool, Britain, on July 10, 1940 with about 2120 male 'enemy alien' internees on board.
Most of the enemy aliens were Jews living in Britain who had been arrested and interned solely because of their German or Austrian nationality. Many had fled to Britain as refugees from Hitler's regime.
Arriving in Melbourne on September 3, 1940, around 125 of the enemy aliens disembarked the Dunera and were transferred to internment camps near Tatura in Victoria.
The remainder sailed to Sydney before being sent to Hay.
In mid-1941 most were moved to Tatura, though approximately 400 internees went there via Orange.
The period of internment in Orange, although only around six weeks, produced a rich visual record because many artists were among the internees.
Ludwig Hirshfeld-Mack's two woodcuts portray both the practical and emotional aspects of this time in Orange.
'Camp Orange' provides a rare glimpse of the huts that were built at the Orange Showground, where the internees were housed, barbed wire in the distance, against the backdrop of Gaanha Bula - Mount Canobolas.
'Desolation', is perhaps the best-known of the 'Dunera' artworks.
It offers a powerful reflection on the internment experience, presenting a lone figure looking out beyond a barbed wire fence.
This simple but effective night scene shows the Southern Cross overhead, pointing to the dislocation of the internees on the opposite side of the world to their families and home.
This weekend is your last chance to catch these artworks on display in 'Enemy Aliens: the Dunera boys in Orange, 1941', which closes Sunday, April 23.
Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily. Entry is free.
