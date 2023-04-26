The region's top bowlers are heading to Orange for competition ... and spectators are promised "action".
Almost 100 players from eight towns will go head-to-head at Orange City Bowling Club for the Pennant Playoffs this weekend.
Teams from Parkes, Dubbo, Bathurst, Mudgee, Cowra, Gulong, and Manildra are competing across two grades. Winners are locked-in for the NSW Playoffs.
"[We're about to] host the crème de le crème of bowlers of the Central West," club president Ray Wilson told the CWD.
"Spectators are encouraged to enjoy all of the action and turn up to cheer on their favourite team."
Earlier this year Orange City Bowling Club confirmed plans for a multi-million dollar overhaul.
Preliminary designs include a new multi-story building with a restaurant, bar, gaming machine area, function facilities, children's playground, and quiet senior space.
Two new bowling greens are also proposed. One would be fully covered and feature artificial turf for year-round use.
The Pennant Playoffs runs between April 29 and 30 Orange City Bowling Club.
