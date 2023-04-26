Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Top teams head to Orange City Bowling Club for Pennant Playoffs

Updated April 26 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top teams head to Orange City Bowling Club for Pennant Playoffs in Orange.
Top teams head to Orange City Bowling Club for Pennant Playoffs in Orange.

The region's top bowlers are heading to Orange for competition ... and spectators are promised "action".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
The iconic Blair Athol site to be sold as three separate lots as it heads to auction
No comments
The Blair Athol mansion has an elevator, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a gym, an office and a conservatory. Photo was supplied.
Walk through this 'amazing' new school building
Sylvia Anangnostaras-Adams, Robert Fulton, Olivia Eltham and Dylan Skovgaard outside the new Millthorpe Public School building.
Pensioner dies four days after Central West crash as 28-year-old charged
No comments
Pensioner dies four days after Central West crash as 28-year-old charged
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from April 21-22 - Part II
MAD HATTER: Cassandra Zinga, Bethany Evans
More from my region
'65 Roses' for Cystic Fibrosis: Bathurst couple walking 65kms for a good cause
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
The Weekes family; Zoey, Gabriella and Isabella are ready to support their parents Tom and Sarah for their Cystic Fibrosis charity walk. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Community rallies for school bus driver after accident leaves him unable to work, or see
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Noel Stoddard with his granddaughter before the tragic accident which rendered him unable to work. Picture supplied
Dog weighed less than 13kg when seized by RSPCA
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
File picture.
From cubby house to multinational construction in the Middle East
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Australian Army Captain Caitlin McDermid is a project engineer and will be serving on Operation Accordion for Anzac Day 2023 at Australia’s operating base in the Middle Eastern Region. Photo Cpl Melina Young
More national stories
50 cost of living hacks to save you money now
No comments
Adele Eliseo is cutting costs through loyalty programs. Picture supplied.
Regional Australians least to profit from tax cuts
No comments
The stage-three cuts will come into effect from July 2024. Picture file
Telstra customers caught in mobile data drop-out
No comments
Telstra customers experienced issues using their mobile data. Picture by Shutterstock.
'Sentinel chooks': Meet the soldiers in the fight against mosquito-borne viruses
No comments
This flock of 15 chickens on a farm in Griffith, NSW, is saving the state from the spread of potentially deadly mosquito-borne viruses.