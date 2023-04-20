Garden to Plate Masterclass raising money for the Cancer Council. You can learn the art of veggie be preparation and plating, ongoing maintenance specific to the Orange region and how to use the ingredients to make delicious pesto. Join in the fun with Henrietta Hood and Peta Swift (co-founders of The Avid Gardener) and Ami Zielinksi (founder of Central West Mums). Price is $85 per adult and $35 per child with all profits going to the Cancer Council. To book email info@centralwestmums.com.au places are limited.

