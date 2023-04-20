Check out The Central Western Daily's What's On list for April 21 to April 23. This free list is available to help plan your weekend and contains a variety of events taking place in Orange and surrounding towns.
Friday Night Lights: The Lat Dance head to Heifer Station to hear Gabe Middleton for the last time this year. The soul singer will be performing classic hits, contemporary tunes and more to the stage at Heifer Station. Tickets cost $30. Food and beverages available. Get more information here. Show starts at 6pm on Friday. This is an adults only event.
Youth Week Concert featuring a line up of bands from around the state, including Hollow Point a band of five siblings from the Central Coast. The concert kicks off at 4.30pm with the Sporadic Bin Rats (a special request from the Youth Action Council.) This event is free and takes place at the CWA Hall in Robertson Park.
'Wonder' Film Screening hosted by Orange City Library. This coming-of-age drama is a story about accepting yourself and others, playing to your strengths and finding out who you are. It stars Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts. The movie is rated PG. This event is free, although, bookings are essential and spaces are limited. Movie snacks are provided. Book your space here.
Mad Hatter hosts Aussie cult musician Darren Hanlon for a one-off gig. The guys at Mad Hatter are very excited about this and if you are too you can find out more details here. Or buy your ticket here.
Mums gone wild Orange join The Motherhood for a wild night out at Orange City Bowling Club. Emma Krause, Simone Springer and Pony get real about life as mums in this award winning show where the hosts promise to talk about breastfeeding to tinder dates, ADHD to UDLs and everything in between. Get your tickets here. Doors open 7.30pm on Friday.
Orange Youth Hub Friday Night Pool Competition get involved in this 8-ball pool competition that involves a knock out elimination rounds. The comp is open to ages 12 to 24 and the winner of the competition will take home a $50 voucher. Competition starts at 6pm at the Orange Youth Hub. Entry is free.
Youth Week Colour Run This Join the Conversation event aims to promote the importance of conversations around mental health and aims to encourage people to speak up when battling mental health concerns. The day's events start at 2pm between Pilcher Park and Elephant Park. Participants can register on the day of the event. A free barbecue, lemonade stand and information stalls will also be available.
Natasha Vella and Audio Vixen are playing at the Greenhouse during Saturday Live Entertainment. Natasha Vella will play in the Piano Bar from 6pm and Audio Vixen will return to the Green House Lawn from 7pm. Book your table here.
Garden to Plate Masterclass raising money for the Cancer Council. You can learn the art of veggie be preparation and plating, ongoing maintenance specific to the Orange region and how to use the ingredients to make delicious pesto. Join in the fun with Henrietta Hood and Peta Swift (co-founders of The Avid Gardener) and Ami Zielinksi (founder of Central West Mums). Price is $85 per adult and $35 per child with all profits going to the Cancer Council. To book email info@centralwestmums.com.au places are limited.
Yoga Basics classes are a great way to do a yoga class and learn the basics in a friendly environment with no pressure. Everyone is invited the Yoga Room Orange. Sessions will take place this Saturday at 3.30pm and Sunday at 9am. It's $20 for one session and $30 for both. You can get your tickets here.
Want to feature in our weekly What's On list? Email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Never be bored in Orange again! Sign up to our What's On newsletter.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.