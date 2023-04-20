Cricket fans around town will recognise the name Jack Cale from his big-hitting cameos with Orange CYMS between 2017 and 2022.
But it was his work on the rugby field which saw the Dubbo-born athlete shine on an international stage.
Cale was six weeks removed from the end of the 2022 footy season with Eastwood Rugby Club when he got a message from one of his old coaches. That message informed Cale that in about 30 minutes time, the final trial for the Australian deaf rugby team were being held not far away from where he lived.
He quickly found his boots and made his way down to the field.
"I obviously did something right in that trial and was fortunate enough to make the team," he said.
"I've only ever played rugby for the fun of it. Never had any dreams or aspirations of playing for my country.
"I've been deaf my whole life, so to be given a chance to represent my country and have a dream I didn't even know existed, was pretty surreal."
Cale's selection earned him a spot in the national side which recently competed at the World Deaf Rugby 7s World Cup in Argentina.
"There's not a whole lot of time to get yourself physically prepared for 7s with all the running that's required. It was a hectic four months," he said of the time between selection and flying out.
"There were a lot of nerves and excitement."
The Australian team arrived three days prior to their opening match against South Africa and were given "quite a shock" when they stepped out onto the field for the first time, finding themselves 12-0 down.
"They came out all guns blazing," he said.
The Aussies managed to battle back for victory and then took down heavyweights England in their second game, before they completed a clean-sweep of pool matches when they downed the host nation in the third.
"We knew that second game would really show where we were," he said of the match against England.
"It gave us the confidence that we could actually do it."
Cale and the team would go on to reach the grand final, where they would go down to competition favourites Wales.
"It's a massive accomplishment," Cale said of finishing runners-up.
"I knew none of the other players we were with beforehand. Getting to know each other and become life-long mates in a short span of time was something else."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
