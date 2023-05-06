Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Never before seen images of the future King Charles' 1994 visit to the Central West

May 6 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been almost 30 years since the future King of England touched down in the Central West.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.