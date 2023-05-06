It's been almost 30 years since the future King of England touched down in the Central West.
The then Prince Charles visited Forbes and Parkes - bypassing major centres like Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo - and was greeted by a crowd well into the hundreds during a period of time many believe the Prince's popularity was waning.
The 1994 tour - which included trips to Sydney, Hobart, Strahan, Launceston, Perth, Karratha as well as Parkes - was one of the more recent of the monarch's 16 trips to Australia, with his first visit being in 1966 and most recent in 2018 for the opening of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
January 27, 1994 was the day the future King of England, the then Prince Charles, visited Forbes and Parkes.
If you shook hands with Prince Charles, were one of the select few to sit at his table for lunch or spent time with him after lunch there is a chance you are pictured in never before seen images from the visit.
The images were captured by the Parkes Champion Post staff. Some of the photographs are in colour but most are in black and white which was standard in the 1990s.
It was reported, the future King touched down at Parkes airport at 10.40am on January 27, 1994 where he was met by a crowd of around 300 before being whisked away to begin his visit in Forbes.
Forbes residents lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the prince as his car made its way along Lachlan, Court and Harold Streets before arriving at Victoria Park for an official ceremony.
At Victoria Park he was presented to local dignitaries including Forbes mayor Ian Shaw, Forbes Citizen of the Year Dianne Decker and Forbes' Young Citizen of the Year Dominic Tidsell.
After enjoying morning tea he left for Ootha where he inspected the Derriwong Landcare Project before lunch with around 200 guests at Tichborne property "Oakleigh" owned by Jim and Janelle Watson.
Hosts Jim and Janelle Watson, local residents Karen and Garry Sommers, Gloria Dietrich and Andrew Fisher dined with the Prince.
From lunch it was back to Parkes where Bushman's Hill was packed to capacity for the re-enactment of a history of Parkes.
After spending 20 minutes mingling with the large crowd the Prince handed over two bricks to officially launch the Henry Parkes cottage restoration project.
The Champion Post reported a security scare at the Bushman's Hill ceremony which turned out to be an embarrassment for police when it was realised the would-be risk was one of the local actors due to participate in the welcoming ceremony.
The previous day two blank shots were fired at the Prince in Sydney by a man wielding a starter's pistol.
It was obvious police and security had been told to leave nothing to chance, the Champion Post reported.
Police stepped in when Parkes M and D Member John Short, dressed in period costume with a bottle of whiskey in his top pocket, was waiting to make his 'drunken' entrance.
Mr Short later joked about the incident saying it was a case of the show "only just going on".
Narrator of the M and D Show Liz Matthews received a laugh from the crowd, including Prince Charles, when she apologised for the delay by saying "police have just arrested one of our actors because they thought he was drunk".
