Recently, one of our grandchildren turned up at our place wearing a T-shirt with the words 'Big Brother.'
I was oblivious to any meaning until mealtime when his parents drew attention to the T-shirt. The penny dropped. The message was to let us know another child was on the way. Our grandson was going to be a 'Big brother.'
It was delightful surprise. Throughout life, the unexpected positive moments of surprise, like this one, bring happiness.
The Good Book mentions the surprises God brings to our life. One is waking up to the wonder of the creation, seeing the world with new eyes.
Like staring into the night sky, at say a place like Uluru, with a myriad of twinkling stars. Or the fascination of a group of people in a boat with a pod of dolphins riding the bow wave of the boat. The complexity of the design to be seen everywhere is amazing.
In the Good Book one person makes this observation; 'Happy, and really happy, are the people whose strength is in God, whose hearts are set on the pilgrim's way.'
The pilgrim's way is the journey we take with points of interest and surprise in what we find.
On any road the way is usually signposted and marked. In our time, roads have guideposts. In times past, heaps of stones at the side of the road marked the way.
The surprises God gives in our lives are like heaps of stone, marking our journey.
There is something more He will surprises us with, something outside our expectations. Even though life can bring times of desolation, tokens of life will be found, surprises if you like, that refresh and strengthen. Like the joy I have seen in poor communities in India. They have little but they know joy.
The pilgrim's heart is set to make progress, to go from strength to strength and not mark time by the side of the road. It is in the walking you know blessing.
Others too you will find, to share the journey with you.
Last week in Melbourne I had lunch with my best mate from high school, who I had not seen since leaving high school. Some 52 years had gone by. There were surprises as we talked. He too 'has a heart set on the pilgrim's way.' Three hours catching up went by quickly.
And the prayer of a pilgrim is to be found in the Good Book, 'Teach me your way O Lord and I will walk in your truth, give me an undivided heart that I may respect your name.'
With Him by your side there is much to take on board. It will surprise.
