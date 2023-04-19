Covert plot to strip copper from factory foiled

A months-long campaign to covertly strip vast quantities of copper from a disused factory in Orange has allegedly been foiled by NSW police.
At least three men repeatedly broke into the former Electrolux site on Edward Street over two months to steal more than a tonne of wire and piping.
Daniel Baker was arrested at an apartment last week. More arrests are expected. Its unknown where the copper is.
Between December and January the group allegedly broke into the site more than five times during the night. Fence holes were used to bundle metal into waiting a ute.
Doors were tied shut with rope or wire while the valuable metal was stripped. Magistrate David Day speculated an insider may have fed the group information.
About one tonne of copper was stolen with an estimated value of $6000. More than half-a-million-dollars in damage was done to the site.
Daniel Baker of Dalton Street was arrested on April 12. Escorted by police, the 35-year-old pleaded guilty at Orange Local Court two days later.
His solicitor said he suffered from alcohol and ice addition. Baker had been required to maintain good behaviour at the time of the offence due to a previous court order.
An application for bail that would have seen him stay on his father's property near Crookwell under house arrest until sentencing was dismissed.
"There is a certain irony [in wanting to stay near Crookwell] ... I have no confidence he won't commit further offences while on bail," magistrate David Day said.
Daniel Baker will be sentenced May 26, 2023.
