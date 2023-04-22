Looming NRL clash set to smash record as Tigers, Panthers head west

It holds the record for largest crowd attendance for a rugby league game in regional NSW, but could April's clash of the big cats at Carrington Park smash that record again?
The Bathurst venue is on track for another bumper crowd when Penrith Panthers take on the Wests Tigers on April 29.
Since playing their first game at Carrington Park back in 2014, Panthers have hosted one match in the Central West city every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that run of eight NRL games in Bathurst, the record attendance for Carrington Park was set at 11,253 fans during Penrith's win over Newcastle in 2022.
Bathurst Regional Council confirmed over 7500 tickets have already been sold ahead of the 2023 game and if that trend continues organisers are bracing for the biggest crowd seen at a regional venue in NSW, with the Panthers the two-time NRL premiers and the Tigers, although winless heading into this week's clash with Manly, one of the most popular clubs in the NRL.
"In comparison to the same time last year, we are up by 3000 tickets," Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said.
"So anyone wanting to head to the game should buy their tickets now, so they don't miss out.
"Tickets will be available on game day, if we haven't sold out prior to that.
"The strong ticket sales in the lead up to game day are encouraging for a crowd that could top last year's record."
Games in 2018 and 2019 also managed to attract five-figure crowds, however, that was not possible in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cr Taylor said the NRL always brings a significant financial contribution to the Bathurst local economy.
"The economic impact of holding an NRL game in Bathurst in one year is estimated to have created six full-time equivalent jobs and $340,000 in household income and generate an additional $710,000 to the Bathurst economy," he said.
Tickets for this month's NRL match in Bathurst remain on sale online.
