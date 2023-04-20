Tom Gersbach's journey from Orange to Antarctica is one of wonder and amazement.
He first came across a job opportunity to work on the world's coldest continent nearly two years ago.
Mr Gersbach was immediately taken with the idea.
"I had been working at the same local company in Orange - Ecoscape Solutions - for the last decade," he said
"The Currans put me on straight out of high school and I have been a part of the woodwork there ever since.
"They taught me so much and have been the most incredible bunch of blokes to work for but I was getting itchy feet and didn't want to just fall into some other 'normal job' after working with such a fantastic crew."
With that in mind, he decided to chase his Antarctic adventure.
Mr Gersbach had missed the window for applications so was forced to wait until the next year's intakes opened around December 2021.
"It is a very long and tedious selection process," he added.
Much to his delight, he was selected for the role and come the end of August 2022, was off to Hobart, before he and the rest of the crew departed for Antarctica on October 3.
But just getting over there proved a challenge on its own.
Throughout winter, the runway into Wilkins Aerodrome had become "swamped with unheard of amounts of snow dumps."
Instead, they flew to McMurdo Station, the American site on New Zealand territory and became trapped there for ten days due to poor weather.
Finally, they were able to leave for the place they would call home for the next five months and Mr Gersbach could begin his work as an aerodrome plant operator.
"We are the support network that helps continue the crucial scientific work that is conducted in Antarctica," he said of his role.
"So much of our climate change research is based from data collected in Antarctica and much of the weather data gathered here is used to build weather models for Australia and the world's forecasts."
With winter fast approaching, the "small crew" packed up and headed towards a new location - Casey Station - where they will live and work until August.
So what has life in Antarctica been like so far for Mr Gersbach?
"It's something else entirely," he said.
"The way the camp is set up means that our sleeping quarters and mess hall are two separate buildings so they can be moved.
"The downside is that when you wake up in the morning, you have to rug up in all your layers and boots to battle the wind and snow just to get your morning coffee from the mess, but a blast of icy wind to the face in the morning is pretty invigorating.
"But actually living on top of a 500m thick glacier that is moving towards the ocean at 6 - 12 meters per year is an experience that I'll never forget."
With extremely limited access to internet services and days spent mostly working outside, Mr Gersbach has gained a real appreciation for the beauty - and harshness - of Antarctica.
"I have seen the most magnificent sunrises and sunsets, Aurora Australis, and seen the weather turn from a beautiful sunny day to 150kph winds and zero visibility within 10 minutes. It certainly teaches you to be prepared for all eventualities."
But if you ask him what the hardest thing about the change has been, the answer won't have anything to do with the weather.
"The biggest challenge is being away from my wife Alicia for so long," he said.
"We married in 2019 and this is certainly a testament to the strength of love we have and the support my wife has for me. She has been an incredible motivator and even listens to me complain about my fingers and toes being cold.
"Alicia has her own business as a trick rider doing stunts on horses and we travel a lot around the country. Not being at home to help with all the performances and odd jobs that come along with that is certainly difficult."
Although he has been cut off from society as he knew it for six months, he has found a way to stay in touch. He started up a Youtube channel titled 'Thommo's Aussie Adventures' to keep the world updated on his adventure.
"It seemed like a convenient way to show my experiences to my family and friends as I love sharing what I am up to and so much of what we do doesn't seem to make much sense unless you can visually see what I am talking about," he said.
"This also helps because I am wildly forgetful and would come home with zero stories otherwise.
"I also really wanted other people in my position to be able to get a better idea of the role they could possibly be walking into and if it is right for them."
With roughly six months left before he returns to his home in Blayney, Mr Gersbach is keen to spend some quality time with his wife upon his arrival.
As for coming back to Antarctica one day, he seemed pretty convinced this would be his last trip to the frozen tundra.
"A return would be incredible, but the seasonal lifestyle doesn't fit in with the next adventures for my wife and I," he said.
"I have ticked the Antarctic box and had an extended visit in a place where so few people get to see and experience first hand, so I am just so grateful for that."
So, what advice would he give someone thinking about applying for a role in the future?
"Give it a go because it really is amazing and the experience is next level, especially if you sign on for the full 12 months. You wont regret it," he added.
"On a side note, elephant seals and super smelly penguins are super friendly."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
