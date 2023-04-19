Would you camp out in line to get your first taste of Carl's Jr?

The prospect of free burgers for a year will get people lining up and camping out to be one of Carl's Jr first customers in Kelso.
The American fast-food chain will open its doors in the city on Wednesday, April 26, seeing it become the second outlet in the Central West. The fast-food chain has confirmed plans for an Orange store to be built in the future. too.
Carl's Jr QSR Group general manager Domit Makhoul said he is looking forward to welcoming people to the Kelso store.
"I welcome everyone to come along and experience what we can bring and be part of this fantastic journey," he said.
And there is a big incentive for people to show up early.
The first 50 customers on opening day will receive free food for a year.
Mr Makhoul said the campaign, which has been run at other Carl's Jr restaurants, has been very popular and often people camp out for days to secure their place in line.
"It's pretty unreal," he said.
"... People have seen and heard about it and so people start coming in early on. They do drive-bys and once they start seeing people lining up, they come and line up."
Security will be in place when the line forms, with people receiving a ticket upon arrival.
They will be required to remain on the premises and in the line until the opening of the restaurant. They cannot have someone reserve a place in line for them, nor can they swap their place with someone else.
"We try to make it fair and reasonable for everyone," Mr Makhoul said.
The first 50 customers will be served from 9am on opening day, and at 10am the restaurant will open to all other customers.
The arrival of Carl's Jr in Bathurst means employment for dozens of residents.
So far, close to 80 people have been hired in various roles, and there are still a few vacancies for others who are looking for employment.
"We're more than happy to keep interviewing and hiring people," Mr Makhoul said.
He said, with so many stores opening around Australia, there are opportunities for travel and career progression with the brand.
"The career paths are endless," he said.
Carl's Jr Kelso is located on Sydney Road, next to the Clancy Motors car dealership.
To find out more about the opening day plans, keep an eye on the Carl's Jr Australia Facebook page.
