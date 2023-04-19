IF you can't beat them, join them - after a decade of viewing St Pat's as respected league tag rivals, this season Sophie Stammers has been welcomed into the blue and white army.
Just as 2023 marks a new era for league tag with the Group 10 and Group 11 competitions merging to form a Western premiership, it's a new chapter for one of the region's most experienced players in Stammers.
Not surprisingly, it began with a Saints victory and Stammers scoring three tries.
While wearing blue and white was something different for Stammers, the smile on her face after being part of a 56-0 win over Nyngan showed she enjoyed it.
"It does feel a little bit weird, it does feel weird not being related to someone in the club," Stammers said.
"I started playing for Blayney in the second year [of Group 10 tag], so I've been playing against them for ages.
"But it was so much fun, it's so good playing with Mez [Meredith Jones] and everyone in the team. Coming from playing touch with all the girls to do this, it's really good.
"I live in Bathurst and I work at Kelso High with some of them too. I've known all of them for a bit, so it just makes sense to play with them."
Having played her first game of Group 10 league tag in 2013, Stammers is well versed in what the Saints can do.
Just as the Saints have developed into a league tag powerhouse over the past decade, Stammers has also become one of the big names in Group 10.
She played more than 100 games for Blayney, many of them as skipper, but that's only the start of her impressive resume.
In 2014 she placed third in the player of the year vote count, while the following season she claimed the top gong.
In 2016 Stammers scored Blayney's only try when the Bears beat St Pat's 7-6 in the grand final.
Stammers, who was the runner-up in the player of the year count that campaign, burst onto a pass from her sister Hannah then showed a clean pair of heels as she raced away to score.
She's played at fullback, like she did in her debut for the Saints, as well as five-eighth as she did in last year's grand final for Orange CYMS. She's been equally devastating in both roles.
As well as shining on club level, Stammers has played for Group 10 and Western as well. Her representative highlights include scoring a hat-trick against Riverina in the 2017 Country Championships.
On top of that, Stammers has played tackle for Western and in 2017 was named the CRL Western Region Women's Tackle Player of the Year as she shone for Orange Hawks.
But now she's playing league tag with the Saints and she's already proved she's a handy addition.
She scored their first try of the new premiership with just over two minutes of play gone last Saturday, stepping her way through the Tigers' defence.
Stammers made it a double 38 seconds into the second half and by full-time she had a treble.
Her support play was impressive, her footwork silky and Stammers made good tags in defence too.
"It was nice to score early and get a few," Stammers said.
"It's good to work off all of those girls, like Mezzy, she just likes to run."
Stammers will be looking to make it two-from-two this Saturday when the Saints head to Wellington to face the Cowgirls.
Unlike the blue and whites, the Cowgirls were unable to mark their debut in the Western premiership with an opening round win, going down 28-10 to Lithgow.
