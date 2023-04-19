With a stack of fresh faces brought into the line-up for CYMS' season-opener, all eyes were glued to how the league tag ladies would fare.
Having walked away 32-0 winners against the Macquarie Raiders at Wade Park, the answer to that question, was 'extremely well'.
"I was pleased with how it gelled together for a new-look team," CYMS coach Adam Gibson said.
"We had a lot of young girls play for us and they did a good job out there."
With regulars away representing the Rams, players such as fullback Mya Simmons were told they'd be representing the senior side for the very first time.
In the case of Simmons, you would be hard-pressed to ask for any more than she delivered in what was a player of the match performance.
"Mya has come up through the junior ranks and she played really well. She got our points and our player's player," Gibson said.
"That was probably the most positive thing coming from the weekend, the juniors like Mya and about four or five others who played their first opens game really played well."
The depth of the club also showed, with Gibson able to bring new recruit Bec Prestwidge - who came over from cross-town rival Hawks and has been away representing the Sydney Roosters Tarsha Gale side - off the bench.
"It's positive moving forward," the coach added.
"We had some girls out on the weekend playing Western tackle, so they'll come back into the side this week. As far as the performance of the younger girls, they certainly held their end up."
Despite holding their opposition scoreless, Gibson believed there were still aspects of their game which they could improve on.
"Our defence and the tagging in the first 15 minutes was right off, so that's probably something we need to work on, which we will, but the attack was really pleasing," he said.
CYMS will travel to Forbes on Saturday to take on the Magpies.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
