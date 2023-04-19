Push to rename major road, recreational fishing debate, bulky waste ... and everything else at council

Efforts to rename a major road, possible recreational fishing changes, and data on bulky waste collection took the spotlight at a packed out council meeting this week in Orange.
Concern over the wording of new local government policy, council finances, committee recommendations, and strategic policy review also earned mentions.
The following is an overview of everything raised at this week's Civic Centre meeting. Deep drives will be published in coming days.
A minute of silence was held for aviator Max Hazelton, Colin Young of Orange Rate Payer Association, council staffer Robin Edwards, and artist John Olsen.
"Max was a great pioneer of the aviation industry. His family founded Hazelton Airlines with a single plane in 1953 and it's grown into the major regional airline we all know as Rex," Mayor Jason Hamling said.
About 20 residents attended the forum in person to make their views known on a proposal to allow recreational fishing and boating in Suma or Spring Creek dam.
Rodney Tonkin of the Orange Trout Acclimatisation Society spoke in support, arguing: "[Fishing] would have benefits such as improving participants welfare, attracting tourists, and improving our waterways."
Council voted to initiate a feasibility study into the potential benefits and risks. No fishing will be permitted in Orange dams until further deliberations have taken place.
The existing media policy was rescinded and will be reworked via a workshop. Concern over a requirement for councillors to consult senior staff prior to speaking to journalists was flagged.
"I've got ancestors who fought ... for our democracy. This document here [from the NSW Minister for Local Government] is an absolute insult to those people," Cr Kevin Duffy said.
"We should make it clear to the new Minister for Local Government that we're not happy ... about curbing councillors right to represent their constituents."
A push to rename Huntley Road to Hazelton Way after late Orange aviators Jim and Max Hazelton was also flagged by Cr Duffy.
The possibility - or other ways of recognising the late aviator - will be explored in consultation with the airport committee and other relevant stakeholders including home owners on the street.
Statistics on uptake of the bulky waste service was provided in weekly papers. Councillors discussed the viability of a user-pay system, with current uptake estimated at 40 per cent.
About 609 tonnes and 7400 items were discarded during the last program. Collections included 574 mattresses and 8 tonnes of refrigerators. About 17 per cent of recycled product was diverted from landfill.
An update on council finances was also published. "It's pleasing to see our portfolio performance is getting closer to our benchmark," Cr Frances Kinghorne said.
All councillors took part in the meeting. Glenn Floyd and Steve Peterson dialled in remotely. Geoffrey Langdon of Orange Presbyterian Church delivered opening prayer.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for May 2, 2023.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.