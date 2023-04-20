Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

'They all cry': Orange-lover Carley Anne Walsh brings people to tears with artwork

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West artist Carley Anne Walsh (nee Burcher) has strong ties to Orange. Picture contributed.
Central West artist Carley Anne Walsh (nee Burcher) has strong ties to Orange. Picture contributed.

Ice cream escapes from its waffle cone base, a child with blonde ringlets casually laps it up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Covert plot to strip copper from factory foiled
No comments
Plot to rob Orange Electrolux factory foiled by NSW Police as Daniel Baker pleads guilty at Orange Local Court. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Walk this way (just mind the bumps): Footpath focus needs sharpening
Orange City Council's Aging and Access Committee chairman Steve Peterson was surprised the uneven Lords Place footpaths weren't included in the Future City beautification project.
WHEN WE RULED THIS CITY | Social snaps from December 1991
THROWBACK GALLERY: December 1991
Footy season 'ripped away' from Emus skipper after 'devastating' injury in opener
No comments
Charlie Henley's 2023 season is likely over after suffering an injury against the Bathurst Bulldogs in round one
More from my region
Looking at Landcare: Homegrown was such a success, what next?
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
No comments
Mya, Saige and Remi Roffe all smiles meeting Costa Georgiadis at Homegrown Parkes.
A second boom? Businesses welcome bold redevelopment plans for village between Bathurst and Lithgow
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Cheryl Millmore, owner of Portland's Signature Framing, is supportive of the redevelopment. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Calls for state-wide water audit in wake of Walgett issues
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson (centre) with Member for Barwon Roy Butler (left) discussing drinking water problems across the state. Photo supplied
No appointment needed for Cat-urday at the pound this Saturday
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Zach, Lisa, Adele and Julie at the Small Animal Pound back in February. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs.
More national stories
Carpet python no match for busy train driver
No comments
Carpet python no match for busy train driver
'Loved by so many': family devastated by Bali death
Lake Macquarie real estate agent Charlie Bradley tragically died while on holiday in Bali. Picture from Facebook
CCTV shows alleged carjacking with baby inside
No comments
A person is seen approaching the front of the car in a shopping centre car park. Picture by Queensland Police.
Recall for Jaguar Land Rovers with manufacturing defect
No comments
The recall is due a manufacturing defect. Picture from Canva.