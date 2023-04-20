Ice cream escapes from its waffle cone base, a child with blonde ringlets casually laps it up.
Zuri the bull terrier puppy sits alongside, patiently waiting for a careless spill.
An idea of the works by artist Carley Anne Walsh, the painting extraordinaire is regularly commissioned for her ability to capture animals and people in deeply detailed and lifelike ways.
While she was brought up in the big Sydney smoke, Mrs Walsh has always had 'strong ties' to Orange.
Her love of the countryside dates back to childhood, with connections to the Colour City that run deep.
She shares a bloodline with the Burcher family of mechanics and has an aunt who is well-known as a horse trainer in the region.
But it's Carley Anne Art that formed the 43-year-old's unique claim to fame; launching her business at-home nearly four years ago after ditching the corporate world.
I'm constantly busy and work is very consistent, I think that's been the biggest shock of it all.- Artist Carley Walsh (nee Burcher) on taking leap with art career.
"It was just something I did on the side, I had about 100 paintings under the house in the garage, but I decided to bite the bullet and see how it went full-time."
Taking that big leap, she rented out her Orange property to friends and moved to the Blue Mountains for a change of scenery.
Her local following went with her online.
A recent canvas of two Kelpie dogs from Lucknow served as one example of that, along with what's reached countless pieces to date.
"I'm sure they wouldn't mind being famous," she said when sending Spud and Cookie's portrait through.
"I don't do Lamy landscapes as much as I always plan to [because] I always find myself back with animals and birds. I take these flat, dark images from way back and I'm just able to bring them out, bring them to life.
"[Clients] all cry when they see them, they get really, really emotional at the finished product.
"This is my calling though [and] you have to have that obsession. For me, I just feel like I have to paint."
Tiny Dobby the chihuahua, a doting beagle and Sunny the proud sausage Dachshund dog all feature in her 'pawtrait' oil and acrylic archives.
Children atop of Popcorn the Shetland pony embrace their beloved horse as affection pours out of the frame.
An older gentleman Ken embraces a small Bubby - his multi-coloured, shorthair tabby cat.
Though Mrs Walsh also whips up intricate people portraits and picturesque nature scenes.
This also includes native masterpieces that are largely inspired by Orange and the wider Central West region.
A kangaroo staring directly at viewers, pink cockatoos with wings outspread, a mix of black and brown-spotted cows; all grazing together in a lifelike group of five.
"People just like [those paintings] and I think it's because they're proud of our Australian wildlife, birds and the countryside, it's like you're giving them the outdoors to bring inside," Mrs Walsh said.
"And having the interest to do it has always been there, growing up I was always surrounded by horses, dogs, sheep and birds. I just draw what I love and that's animals."
The artist described her style as "quite traditional" with a realism element, saying her works have an "expressive feel" to them.
She wants pieces to still look painterly, but with a realistic edge.
This is why she's also tabled the idea to line up a string of workshops in the future, with the end goal to eventually retire with her husband.
The place she plans to spend those backend days is Orange.
"It's just really special to me, my ties are still very strong there," Mrs Walsh said.
"And I feel free in the country; the space just opens up my soul a bit more."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
