Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Carls Jr burger chain confirmed for Orange NSW

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:18am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carls Jr burger chain confirmed in Orange NSW as part of new fast food precinct. Design plans lodged with Orange City Council.
Carls Jr burger chain confirmed in Orange NSW as part of new fast food precinct. Design plans lodged with Orange City Council.

A major US burger chain has confirmed plans to open in Orange. The 24-hour restaurant will form part of a new fast food hub in the town's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Push to rename major road, recreational fishing debate, bulky waste ... and everything else at council
No comments
Push to rename major road, recreational fishing debate, bulky waste ... and everything else at council
Mad Hatter one of state's three venues to host Aussie 'cult' musician
No comments
Musician Darren Hanlon in debut Orange performance in one-off Mad Hatter Drink Lab gig before doors officially open. Picture supplied by Darren Hanlon (inset) and Carla Freedman.
Drunk in a G-string launched sex toy at a vehicle from balcony
Police opened a door and saw blood spots all over the floor of the kitchen bathroom and on the blinds. File picture.
Multi-vehicle crash lands 'hostile' drink driver in court
No comments
Major crash lands high-range drink driver Rebecca Sheppard in Orange Local Court. Pictures by Nick McGrath.
More from my region
Opinions divided as fans weigh in on controversial Peter McDonald Premiership draw
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Ryan O'Connor, Chris O'Brien, Amanda Wright and Amy Cubby were at Wade Park on Sunday to watch the Macquarie Raiders take on Orange CYMS in all four grades. Picture by Riley Krause.
'Games have a lot of power': Board game loving siblings hope new store will 'build a community'
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Dubbo siblings James and Laura Portelli in their new store Total Tabletop which opened on April 15. Picture by Belinda Soole
Amid funding uncertainty, major work set to start as planned on two sections of highway upgrade
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Artist impressions of the work at the Coxs River Road intersection (left) and through Medlow Bath (right).
Percy the 'big and weird goofball' has changed lives
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
Blayney-based newlyweds Ashleigh and Ricky Parsonage say adopting their greyhound Percy was 'the best thing of their lives'. Pictures supplied.
More national stories
Catholic priest Father Bob Maguire dies aged 88
No comments
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Father Bob Maguire during the 2022 Federal Election campaign. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP.
Much-loved entertainer Barry Humphries hospitalised
No comments
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has been re-admitted to hospital in Sydney. Picture by AAP.
When will Netflix begin the password sharing crackdown?
No comments
Turn on, tune in and drop out. A Netflix title screen opens on a TV. Picture via Canva
'Quite clearly unacceptable,' Albanese urges Lidia Thorpe to get help
No comments
Senator Lidia Thorpe. Picture by Elesa Kurtz