A major US burger chain has confirmed plans to open in Orange. The 24-hour restaurant will form part of a new fast food hub in the town's north.
Approval for the Carls Jr at 185 Leeds Parade has been lodged with council. A second KFC is also set to be built at the site, which could feature as many as six fast food outlets.
Design plans reveal the 398-square-metre burger joint will comprise indoor and outdoor seating for 120 people, a drive through, and 30 parking spaces.
Carls Jr. is a California-based franchise specialising in burgers, chips, and fried chicken. Sites are also under construction in Bathurst and Dubbo.
A timeline for opening in Orange is yet to be announced. It's unlikely construction will be completed before 2025.
The development application before council notes asbestos has been identified in soil at the site. It says precautions will be taken to ensure safety.
Plans are on public exhibition for comment until 1 May, 2023. Details can be found here.
