GETTING a ring-in with the power and try scoring ability of Liam Martin, finding a fullback with speed like Tommy turbo - the Country Championships performances of Marley Cardwell and Tiana Anderson are living proof Western is in a good place.
In the build up to the weekend tournament in Canberra, Western Women's Rugby League coach Andrew Pull had been forced to do more shuffling than a casino dealer.
But even with the wholesale changes he was forced to make, Western managed a two and two record as the likes of Cardwell and Anderson showed the power of wearing a green and white jumper.
Cardwell was called into the squad after finishing her Tarsha Gale commitments with Penrith.
As for Anderson, the try-scoring winger, she was shuffled into fullback after starting number one Molly Hoswell broke her leg.
"Tiana she went back to fullback. She never made a mistake the whole weekend, but I could see she was nervous to start with," Pull said.
"But the last game when they were putting up bombs, you could she her just smiling and running to catch them on the full. She was enjoying herself.
"She was an absolute breathe of fresh air, you could she just absolutely loved it.
"She so looked dangerous every time she touched it and she also went in and did hard work from dummy half at times and looked dangerous from there."
Pull had dealt with a host of changes to his squad in the build up to the Country Championships before settling on a playing group of 20 to head to Canberra.
But given the structure of the championships changed from four shortened games over the weekend to instead have all fixtures played over 80 minutes, he was forced to expand his squad.
That's when Cardwell was added.
"I knew they'd be competitive, but I was doubting myself at the start of the week when I thought 'Who have I got to bring into this squad?'," Pull admitted.
"But then I remembered I could bring those kids in who had finished Tarsha Gale ... I thought after that we'd be a little bit better off because those girls were match fit, they'd been playing.
"Their performance was absolutely extraordinary, genuinely I was just so respectful of them and happy for them, it was amazing.
"The way they came together really was extraordinary after they moved the date, they changed the format, people got hurt, people pulled out for other rep footy."
On the way to the titles Western stopped off at Boorowa and for 30 minutes Pull worked on a set play as he tried hard to best prepare his new-look squad.
That session paid off as Western posted a 20-16 win over Macarthur in its opener.
"The really nice moment was when Marley Cardwell scored the match winner. At training on the Tuesday night we were rehearsing her catching the ball on the advantage line and getting in under the A defender and we knew straight away how strong she was," Pull said.
"When she broke through and scored off that exact play, we were like, we knew you could do that."
While Western dropped its next two matches, falling 28-8 to Riverina and 28-0 to Monaro, Pull said those games were closer than the scoreline indicated.
"Against Monaro we were down 14-0 at half-time running into like gale force wins and we actually said that's where we wanted to be. We wanted to kick long and chase long," he said.
"We actually did that early and looked like gaining some momentum, but then we went away from it."
In the final game against Illawarra South Coast Dragons, it was clear Western was fatigued.
But they lifted in the second half, cut out the errant passes and ran hard. They came away with a 14-10 victory.
"Guess what? It was Marley Cardwell running under the A defender behind the marker who went through and scored the match winner again in that game," Pull said.
"It was a really good win and a good way to finish.
"After we finished I talked to every one of them individually and they all said what an amazing bunch of team-mates they had. That makes your team."
As well as Anderson impressing after being shuffled from the wing to fullback, the five other Panorama Platypi players who competed at the tournament impressed too.
Having been called into the squad Xanthe Booth did a handy job as replacement hooker, prop Marita Shoulders pulled off some bone-rattlers and Demi Chapman's defensive work in the centres was impressive.
On top of that, front rower Molly Kennedy and utility Nicole Schneider, who were part of Pull's original side, did exactly what they were asked.
"Demi played every minute of every game and still looked like she could play another game afterwards," Pull said.
"I am sure she's the best defensive centre in country football, she's amazing.
"Schnitty was great again, she's just so talented. She did a job in the back row and the last game I had to move her to five-eighth because I had to shuffle things around.
"She looks dangerous when she does those hard runs, she's amazing and a good defender. I actually put her in a room with two young forwards because she's a player they need to look up to."
Western ended up placing third in the five-team southern zone pool.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.