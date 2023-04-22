'They are not pets': WIRES volunteers open up about caring for wildlife

Children at Big Childcare at Bletchington have done their bit to help wild birds by creating treats they handed to Australian wildlife rescue organisation WIRES.
The wildlife organisation has been caring for sick, injured and orphaned animals across Australia since 1985 and local WIRES volunteer Amber Kerr visited the vacation care centre behind Bletchington Public School to collect the bird treats and thank you cards from the children.
There were 19 children who participated in the initiative.
Mrs Kerr has been a WIRES carer for about nine years and said the treats can be hung in trees.
"It's really good for the native birds because it encourages natural foraging for them, especially if food is scarce," she said.
"In the city it's hard for them to find natural foods as well, it just gives them a bit of a treat, some energy as well."
For native birds that are in care she said the seed pods would be hung up in their cages or aviaries, if they are in soft release aviaries where they build up their muscle strength ahead of release. Others will be hung on trees for wild birds.
She said the native birds around Orange that could take advantage of the treats include galahs, cockatoos, lorikeets, eastern and crimson rosellas as well as king parrots.
"I've always loved wildlife, I'm a vet nurse by trade anyway so it's just a natural step.
"Just coming from overseas as well I just wanted to get involved and help rear the native wildlife and help get them back up on their feet. Mrs Kerr came to Australia from Canada and said she's always loved kangaroos.
"We had one come into the clinic and we had a WIRES carer come in and collect it and she told me about getting involved with WIRES then I did my course and training and got my licence.
"You do need a wildlife licence in order to keep them."
Mrs Kerr is based in Orange and said a lot of the kangaroos that come in are a result of road accidents.
Birds sometimes come in because people think they've been abandoned, or have flown into a window, or been hit by a car.
She said they also get lizards with dog bites and blue tongues from lawn mower accidents and possums that have been trapped in roofs or possum joeys that have fallen off their mum's backs.
Sugar gliders and possums also come in as a result of tree clearing.
"What's really good to carry in your car if you do find an injured animal is a cardboard box ... keep them warm dark and quiet if you do find an injured animal," Ms Kerr said.
"If you do find a joey, if you have an inside out pillow case just keep them in there to keep them nice and quiet, it mimics the pouch."
However, she warned people not to touch any injured flying foxes they come across and said there is a specialist WIRES carer who will come out. "Just mark the area and contact WIRES and a bat carer will come out and take them," she said
Mrs Kerr also warned people not to pull kangaroo joeys off their mother's teat as it causes damage to their palates, she said they could instead cut the teat off the dead kangaroo and put a safety pin through it so the joey can't swallow it. WIRES carers would then take care of the situation to give the joey the best chance of survival.
She said people who do find an injured animal should mark the site by tying a plastic bag, or another item to a tree.
"They can be really hard to find because if you hit a kangaroo they can drag themselves or hop off the road and lie down making it impossible to find them so mark the area," she said.
"Please slow down on the roads ... if you do come across injured wildlife please contact a carer or take them to the nearest vet.
"They are not pets, they are wild animals."
Fellow WIRES carer Mel Ross said a red kangaroo joey was dropped off in Orange the other day despite them not being found in this area.
"I've never seen one," Ms Ross said.
The red kangaroos are found further west so the joey was transferred to a different WIRES branch.
"He's gone to Dubbo," Ms Ross said adding that she was told that the people who rescued it transported the joey three hours and they had it for a couple of days.
"If you find a joey or any injured or orphaned wildlife they are super cute and it might look like a fun idea but it's best to hand them over straight away because their health can decline very rapidly."
Ms Ross has been a WIRES carer for eight years and said she became involved when she was walking her dog one day and found a possum that had a seed that prevented it from opening it's jaw.
"I took her to a vet but I wanted to know the outcome so I stayed for a couple of hours then Jan Bradley came and she said why don't you look after her and signed me up for the course," Ms Ross said.
Although there wasn't a happy ending in that case, the possum had been without food or water for so long it's organs had already begun to shut down but Ms Ross continued to take animals.
Both women said it can be heartbreaking and the outcome can't often be predicted with birds that were brought in after being trapped in car grills making a full recovery.
When it comes to caring for the animals she said it is species specific and depends on their life stage so with some very young animals carers might have to provide round the clock care.
"I do have a little joey in care at the moment, she is on four feeds a day at the moment but as they are younger it can be round the clock," Mrs Kerr said.
She said the WIRES zone for the region covers the Central West including Lithgow, Mudgee, Cumnock.
However, some animals are sent to the Dubbo zoo where there are specialists in certain species and there have been cases where turtles have been sent there for surgery and to have fish hooks removed.
Yukon vet Dr Oakley and two of her vets from Canada also helped following the bushfires in the Blue Mountains.
"Two of the vets from Davis University [in California] came and they did surgery on my pool table and they put skin fish grafts on the kangaroos' burns," Ms Ross said.
Kerr said there's always a need for more carers and rescuers and it involves doing a course online as well as a practical workshop before they can be licensed. When it comes to caring for the animals personal circumstances and the carer's lifestyle including children and work are taken into account.
WIRES is always looking for monetary donations and for people who can't do that they also always have a need a blankets, crochet nests, hand-made pouches and inside-out pillow cases for joeys.
"If they really like, vet bills are always quite high for us, so if they want they can make donations to their vet and put it on the WIRES account. We use all vets in the area."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
