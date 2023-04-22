'They are not pets': WIRES volunteers open up about caring for wildlife

Central Western Daily
Children from Big Childcare show gratitude to WIRES carers in Orange

April 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Children at Big Childcare at Bletchington have done their bit to help wild birds by creating treats they handed to Australian wildlife rescue organisation WIRES.

Amber Kerr with children from Big Childcare who made wild bird treats during the Easter holidays. Picture by Tanya Marschke
