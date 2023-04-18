Orange has been swept up in the latest TikTok trend selling regional towns to unassuming tourists in what's been described as a 'disinformation campaign'.
Aussie content creators on the social media platform have been overselling smaller regional towns to gullible viewers, pretending the attractions are grander than they actually are.
TikTok creator minhthugg jumped onto the trend creating a video featuring Orange, sort of.
The video starts with the question "It's just a random town in Australia, what's the big deal?" and a Google Earth image zooms in Orange. Next there's a series of extraordinary pictures minhthugg claims are the Botanic Gardens, Mount Canobolas, Charles Sturt University and Summer Street with Counting Stars by One Republic playing in the background.
The pictures are clearly not the attractions Orange locals and return visitors know and love.
The video has been loved 15,500 times and features over 1600 comments, mostly from other users requesting minhthugg to feature their town.
Bathurst, Dubbo, Bourke and Wagga Wagga have also been swept up in the trend.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
