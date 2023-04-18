SCORING 194 points in 180 minutes of football and not conceding once - Kaitlyn Mason has seen a lot of remarkable things in rugby league over the years but nothing that comes close to the onslaught her team unleashed in Canberra.
The Western under 17s women's side that Mason coached completely dominated the southern pool of the Lisa Fiaola Cup regional competition on the weekend.
"I've not been a part of anything like that, I've seen nothing like that," Mason said.
While Mason knew she had assembled a special playing group after witnessing them score 10 tries in a trial match against Monaro, she didn't anticipate what they'd do in the tournament.
They defeated Monaro 64-0, downed Macarthur Wests 60-0 then in their final match instead of showing fatigue, Western crushed Illawarra South Coast Dragons 70-0.
Given she first played rugby league as a five-year-old, it says something that Mason was shocked.
"I'd never imagined we'd have anything like that, they definitely put pride into that jersey with the way they played and conducted themselves the entire weekend," she said.
"They wanted to prove a point and show we do have talent beyond the mountains.
"I did not expect that at all. I knew we had a good team and we picked a good team based on their character and I think the bond they created as a team definitely showed on and off the field.
"Everyone knew their role in the team and I think they played with a lot of heart and they played for each other. That really stood out.
"I think it showed in the results that they stuck to their game plan and defended really well too."
Western showed its class in scoring 38 tries across the three games as the girls in green and white averaged more than a point a minute.
Panorama Platypi product Samantha Hanrahan scored twice and Zoe Lee booted 12 conversions, but they weren't the only ones to contribute to the haul.
Fullback Elizabeth Macgregor and winger Eliza Taylor scored eight tries apiece, prop Gracie Canham crossed five times and lock Paige Bohringer picked up four.
"It may seem like blow outs, but we defended really well and we didn't take anything for granted either. We just took the opportunities when they presented themselves," the coach said.
"We didn't take a backwards step, the forward pack in particular played really well. Alana [O'Loughlin] and Gracie really set the platform going forward and then it was out the back to Saxby [Shaw] and Georgie [Barrett] and Elizabeth, they just directed the team really well.
"Across the whole weekend they just worked so well together, after points were scored the way they talked to each other and planned what they were going to do next and the respect in the way they talked to each other, it was like nothing I've ever coached before."
While Mason was impressed by the way her side attacked, she was just as pleased to see them finish with three clean sheets.
There were times when Western's defence was tested, but the willingness of the players to work hard together as a cohesive unit meant they didn't crack.
"Being 30 minute halves there was a lot of football being played and we defended really, really well," Mason said.
"There were times when we were tested on the line, but they just stood up and really worked for each other and did all the little things right.
"It was pleasing to see we didn't concede, I think it gave the girls a little bit of perspective and showed what they can do when they stick to their game plan."
While Mason hopes the dominance of her side in the southern region of the competition is reflected in a New South Wales Country side should one be selected, she knows that they certainly proved a point.
They showed that Western is a breeding ground for some of the best emerging female rugby league players in the state.
"I think they definitely showcased what our Western Women's Rugby League competition has. They've done themselves proud, their clubs proud and they've definitely done the Western Region proud," she said.
"It showed what Western can produce, talented young female footballers, and they're the future of the game.
"I think they pick a country side out of this now, the girls made their mark over the weekend, they showed they can stick to structure and play what's in front of them and I hope a lot of them can get that country jumper."
