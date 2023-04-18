Fishing at dam one step closer ... but big hurdles remain

Recreational fishing and boating in an Orange dam could be one step closer to approval ... but significant barriers remain.
Council will debate the issue at this week's Civic Centre meeting. A multi-million dollar proposal to convert Spring Creek Dam is being explored.
"I want to use the resources that Orange has to its fullest capacity," Cr Steve Peterson told the Central Western Daily.
"At the federal election there were grants for fishing facilities ... It'd be good if we had a plan so if a grant became available we could put it to good use straight away rather than miss out."
Of the region's four major public-owned water bodies, Spring Creek Dam was identified as the most suitable candidate by council staff.
Various challenges are flagged including a potential impact on drinking water quality, health impact on users, and extensive cost estimates.
The staff report says roads, bins, signage, toilets, a water entrance, fish claiming area would need to be constructed at the site.
Estimated costs are $2 to $4 million and weekly maintenance fees could approach $6000 a week.
"It's Crazy. Something that I'm discovering on council in the past 18 months is just how expensive things are," Peterson said.
"We need to find out how we can build a car park and a jetty for a bit cheaper."
Completion of a "detailed Feasibility Study" into the works is recommended to councillors. A timeframe for completion is not provided.
Bulky waste collection, council finances, and a strategic policy review will also be raised at the Tuesday night meeting.
