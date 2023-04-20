After years of writing for herself, a bridal hair and makeup stylist from Orange has taken the plunge and will celebrate the launch of her debut novel on Saturday.
Jackie Clark will launch her romance novel November on Saturday at the Jones and Smith Distillery.
"I've been writing for years but never had the guts to publish, it's hard to put yourself out there for others to criticise," Ms Clark said.
"I developed my writing by reading other authors, mainly focusing on keeping my stories short at roughly 20 chapters and trying to keep them as Australian as possible, having true blue Aussie characters and personalities to keep true to the Aussie roots.
"I've always loved to write and it's been something I knew all along I was good at.
"Readers should know I write fast paced, rural romance short stories.
"I try to keep true to my Australian heritage by having Aussie characters and personalities.
"Funny, positive and encouraging, but also genuine and real life story lines that will make you laugh and cry."
Ms Clark has lived in Orange for most of her life and went to school at Bowen Public School and Canobolas Rural Technology High School.
"I did speak to year 11 at my old stomping ground Canobolas High to give them ideas on publishing and ideas of how they can enhance their creative writing," she said.
Before following her writing dreams, Ms Clark spent 15 years as a bridal hair and makeup stylist for more than 400 weddings.
"I still do weddings, but only minimal bookings now where at one stage I was doing 47 weddings a year," she said.
"I work at Dan Murphy's also during the week it's been hard to balance writing and work, but it's very fortunate I have a couple of very supportive managers who encourage me to be the best I can be and also are avid readers themselves.
She said she also worked with some "amazing supportive brides".
"Some just as invested as myself in my stories.
"Hate to say it every girl growing up has an idea of what romance is, like my clients having a dream of what their wedding day looks like, like to channel all that into stories, it's what we dream of happening to us in real life but on paper.
"I've always loved Rural Romance as a genre, inspired by Authors such as Karly Lane, Mandy Magro, Rachel Johns and Kelly Rimmer."
When it comes to writing Ms Clark said she also recently wrote her father-in-law's eulogy as a story "as he asked me to do as he was dying, bitter sweet but also taught me that there is never a right time, got to go all in and jump".
"He inspired me to go for it and not look back when it comes to writing," she said.
November, is the first of a series, the next few books releasing later this year and early next year.
"I've been very fortunate to have an amazing publisher named Wendy Brown of Wendiilou Publishing, Armidale," Ms Clark said.
"I chose to have the launch day at Jones and Smith Distillery, Tony Jones I know well after working with him at Dan Murphys and it's important to support small local business where possible and they have just expanded their business into the old Lucknow Tavern as their new cellar door."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
