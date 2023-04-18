'Emotional' festival given thumbs up as crowds have a ball with balloons

A real shift in focus was a feature of the 2023 Canowindra Balloon Challenge according to Fiesta pilot Suze McKenzie who flies 'Hiawatha', a balloon named in honour of the late Richard Glasson's Canowindra property.
Speaking after another successful challenge Ms McKenzie described this year event as "more low key".
"In previous year's it has been literally a challenge, in other words a competition run very much along the lines of international balloon competition," Ms McKenzie said.
"The tasks set were the kinds of tasks that competition pilots would face competing in the national championships and then the world championships. It was a wonderful steppingstone or practice for those pilots to refine their skills."
2023 was different Ms McKenzie said with organisers turning the focus on helping the Canowindra community.
"In a sense it was going back to the Marti's (Fiesta) days, the vibe as a bit more like Martis," Ms McKenize said.
"There were tasks where people could win prizes or money but it was more low key, a fun event.
"The competition pilots absolutely love the Challenge but this year it was low key. It was light hearted, it was joyful.
"The organisers were very mindful of bringing joy to the Canowindra community.
"There was a lot of fellowship amongst the pilots, there was a very happy camaraderie rather than a competitive situation," she said.
One of the highlights, Ms McKenzie said, was the return of three of the four children of the late Marion Wilson.
"Ballooning was something they were involved in when they were much younger," she said.
"It was quite a special event, emotional but also joyful. Just about all of them got to have a flight in a balloon.
"My balloon, 'Hiawatha', named in honour of Richard Glasson's property and Black Magic, Kay and John Turnbull's balloon, we arranged for the Sutton family to crew for us so they were involved in every aspect of the event, crewing, flying."
The Sutton family also took part in Saturday's Challenge parade along Gaskill Street.
"We had an amazing weekend, it's certainly a spectacular event," Marion's son Damien said.
"It was just great, mum and dad flew the flag for ballooning in Canowindra for a long time.
"It felt like the end of an era (when Marion passed away) and weren't going to let that happen," Damien said.
And it might not be the last Canowindra sees of the Sutton family with Damien and brother Tim both considering renewing their balloon pilot's licence.
And finally, "the Glow was brilliant" Ms McKenzie said.
"The weather was perfect and Adam (Barrow) chose the prettiest, smallest balloons to participate."
Challenge committee member Mr Barrow also spoke in glowing terms of the Saturday Balloon Glow.
"I think it was the best ever," Mr Barrow said.
"It was just a great night out, a bit different to other years.
"In 2021 when we bought it back to the Oval we had 7700 people and there was a lot of energy about, it was good fun but everyone was not sure what to expect.
"Last year we had a COVID wave go through right at the time of the event and we had 6400 and people were a bit wary. This year we were at 7050 and there was a totally different energy.
"Everyone just had the time of their lives, I've not seen a crowd just so happy. It was a really fantastic vibe.
"I talked to all of the market holders and food vendors and everyone had a huge night which means everyone coming along is spending, which is a sign that it's a happy time.
Honestly, I think it is a the best one we have ever had," he said.
For Mr Barrow 2023 is his final year as an integral member of the organising committee.
"I've officially retired" he said.
"They'll be a new look committee next year that will take over and I am sure it will go from strength to strength.
"I live 900km away, I think my six year commitment is enough for me," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
