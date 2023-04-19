Bond ready to prove herself on the dancefloor during 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity

Kelly Bond has been trying for four long years to help the Cancer Council in one form or another.
From attempting to host a Biggest Morning tea event, or sponsoring their annual dance spectacular, her attempts have been thwarted at every turn.
"Covid came and we couldn't do anything," she said.
"I reached out to say I wanted to be part of Stars of Orange and asked what it was all about. Then Covid 2.0 happened."
So when the Laser Clinic Orange franchisee was approached by Stars of Orange organisers in September last year to come on board as a sponsor, she couldn't resist. Little did she know, that would only be the start of her involvement.
"A few weeks later, they said 'why don't you become a dancer'," Mrs Bond said.
"Straightaway I thought no, I'll just be the sponsor, I was happy with that. But I had a bit of a think and thought, why not give this a go. It's great to push yourself out of your comfort zone, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so why not.
"My husband didn't realise how big this whole event was. I told him there would be hundreds of people watching and he's like 'what have you done'."
She would be paired up with the Doves and Dimes Dance Academy and has been training in preparation for the big night on May 27.
"I can dance on the dancefloor after a few drinks for a bit of fun at a party, but when it comes to choreography, it's a whole new ballgame for me," she said.
"Last week, we had a two hour session and the girls that are dancing with me as part of my group told me I'd come a long way, just in terms of me feeling relaxed and understanding what this whole process is about. It's nerve-wracking, fun and exciting."
Although Mrs Bond is keeping tight-lipped about what the final performance will look like, she can guarantee one thing; when the time comes for her to get up on stage, she will be rearing to go.
"I've put myself out there, so people are going to expect me to do this now if I've gone this far," she said.
"I'm not going to tell you anything about the dance, but it's going to be fun."
To donate to Mrs Bond's fundraising page for the event, search Kelly Bond on stars.cancercouncil.com.au or click here.
Tickets for the Stars of Orange event are now on sale.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
