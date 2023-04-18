'I walked off crying': From disqualified to national champ in matter of minutes

"The officials told me I was disqualified and I walked off crying."
Those are the words of Adelaide Pittis whose false start in the under 14s national 400m final nearly saw her hopes and dreams go out the window.
Having worked her whole life to get to this moment, she was understandably distraught having been told she would not be able to compete for a medal.
Watching from the stands was her mum, Belinda Pittis, who'd made the trip to Queensland to watch her daughter try to conquer the best junior runners in the country.
"I nearly threw up," she said of the moment her daughter was disqualified.
"It was like, all the hard work for them to get there is just over like that. It's not just about turning up for the race; it's training, two hours prior you're getting them warmed up, she's stressing and nearly in tears because she's feeling nauseous with adrenaline."
But a mix-up by the officials - with the Orange athlete's age group allowed one false start - meant that instead of having to watch from the side-lines, she was reinstated into the race.
"They'd made a mistake. They told me that it was only a yellow card and that I'd got a second chance," Pittis said.
"I had to come back, recover real quickly and calm myself down."
She then proceeded to run the race of her life.
Pittis finished in a time of 57.30 seconds, 0.07 ahead of second place Naomi Krajancic to be crowned Australian junior champion.
"I let it all out on the track," she said.
"I couldn't remember anything from the race because of my adrenaline. I was just pushing through it and trying to run as fast as I could.
"I heard the people saying that I'd won on the speaker. I was more than happy. After false starting and then winning, it was just very exciting for me."
The feeling was mutual in the stands.
"Everything was just relief," Mrs Pittis said of how she felt when her daughter crossed the line.
"By looking at it, I didn't know she'd won because it was so close, it was only because I heard it over the announcement. I was pretty proud and relieved."
With one national title now under her belt, what does the future hold for 13-year-old Pittis?
"I want to go to the Olympics in the 400 metres."
If this month's performance was anything to go by, then she's well on her way to achieving that dream.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
