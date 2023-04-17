THEY took a while to get things in gear but once the CSU Mungals put together a couple of tries in their Woodbridge Cup league tag opener away to the Oberon Tigers they never looked like losing.
The university side cruised to a 42-14 win at the Oberon Sports Ground on Saturday in a positive start to the club's second season in Woodbridge Cup.
The match brought together two finalists from the 2022 season, and a pair of former Mid West Cup rivals, setting the contest up to be both a fiery clash and a potentially high quality game.
Round one rust was evident in both camps during the first half of the game but CSU showed a little more fluidity in attack and more energy in defence to run clear of the Tigers as half-time approached.
It was a memorable match for CSU halfback Lily Bannan, who picked up two tries, while captain and fullback Grace Farmilo also scored twice for the Mungals.
Mungals co-coach Joe Fixter said it was great to see the team work their way past a tough start to the game and run away with the contest.
"Probably for the first five to 10 minutes there really wasn't much between the two sides. The Oberon girls were keeping up with us and we weren't really too sure what was going to happen," he said.
"Then we kind of clicked into the gear and from that point on their attack was awesome and their defence wasn't letting the Oberon girls through.
"It just started to open up for us towards the end of the first half and we were just about to roll on with it from there."
Fixter had very little to critique about his team's performance, given that it was their first outing of the season, and he's keen to see how they can develop their game over the coming weeks.
"At the pre-season knockout our attack was, to be honest, not great. [Co-coach] Ike [Eggleston] and I really worked on our structure after that and working on getting some poise into our attack," he said.
"It was a great game. It's hard to pick out anything bad from it. We can always improve our attack, and our play calling can be a little better."
Mungals will have an opportunity to go two from two to start their year when they welcome Grenfell Goannas to Diggins Oval this Saturday.
The Goannas will be travelling to Bathurst off the back of a 20-6 defeat to the Trundle Boomers in the opening round.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
