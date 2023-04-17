Last week I joined with members of the Orange chapter of Cycling Without Age to officially unveil to the public their new trishaw e-cycle.
The not-for-profit organisation, which operates in over 50 countries around the globe, provides a free service for the aged and those less-mobile members of the community get out into the fresh air, enjoy the outdoors, be further engaged with community and improve their mental health and wellbeing.
This is a fantastic initiative, and I've proudly supported both the Parkes and Orange chapters with funding to purchase trishaws, enabling them to provide this fantastic volunteer service.
Volunteer trishaw riders will soon receive their training and accreditation to commence taking passengers for rides here in Orange.
For those who wish to become involved in this program, either through volunteering and fundraising or engaging the service for willing elderly passengers, visit: https://cyclingwithoutage.org.au/
The devastating floods in Eugowra last November caused significant damage to the Eugowra War Memorial, in Memorial Park where a six-foot-plus wave of water came through this location, devastating the town.
It was fitting that on Saturday a re-dedication service was held to officially recognise the repaired memorial and acknowledge those that assisted in this project.
This War Memorial is a beacon of light and hope and a place where family members and community can come together, and having these repairs completed before Anzac Day was a priority for the town.
Eugowra, like so many other small rural towns, has a long and proud military history.
Stories of their brave men and women who answered the call to serve our nation in world wars and other conflicts are numerous.
Many were expert horsemen who served in the Australian Light Horse brigades during World War 1, or who served in infantry across France, Belgium and the Western Front.
Many others served in World War 2, in the Pacific, Europe, Africa.
Korea, Vietnam and more recent wars and conflicts in the Middle East. Many, tragically, did not return home.
On Saturday, 92 years after it was officially unveiled, community members, leaders and RSL representatives paid respect and homage to the fallen and those that served, and to recognise the resilience of the Eugowra community and the importance of such a project.
Special thanks to the City of Orange RSL Sub-Branch, the 1st/19th Battalion RNSWR, Newcrest Mining, Cabonne Council, Dulux, Bunnings Stores Orange, Forbes and Cowra, and the Eugowra Progress Association - this project would not have been possible without your support. Thank you.
Lest We Forget.
It was great to catch up with Darren Wooding, founder of the Orange Youth Shed.
Darren has a strong sense of community and is passionate about mentoring young people, helping them to be connected, resilient, healthy and to thrive.
Darren continues to network, helping to build on this initiative to further support positive engagement with young people.
Last year I recognised Darren's amazing efforts for the youth of the local community in a speech I delivered to the NSW Parliament.
Last week I presented Darren with a certificate endorsed with the speech, to formally recognise his contribution to the betterment of our youth here in Orange.
On behalf of the local community - thank you, Darren.
One of the true honours of my job is to present new NSW State flags to schools and government organisations.
Last week I presented a new flag to the Registrar of the Orange Court House, Olivia Lee. Sheriff's Officers Jarret Towns and Brent Kuczynski joined us to proudly hoist new Australian national flag, Australian Aboriginal flag in addition to the NSW State flag.
Great to see these fresh new flags flying high.
