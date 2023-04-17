Two men thrown from bike in horror crash that closed Bells Line

Central Western Daily
Updated

Bells Line of Road closed near Lithgow after crash involving bike, car

Updated April 17 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 3:36pm
A helicopter is on the scene of aa serious crash that has shut down part of the Blue Mountains. Picture by Nick McGrath.
A helicopter is on the scene of aa serious crash that has shut down part of the Blue Mountains. Picture by Nick McGrath.

Two men have been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash that shutdown part of the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.

