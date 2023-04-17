Two men thrown from bike in horror crash that closed Bells Line

Two men have been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash that shutdown part of the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 1pm, two men are believed to have been thrown from a motorcycle, before the motorcycle collided with a car, NSW Police has said.
The rider and his pillion passenger - both aged in their 60s - were airlifted to hospital, one in a critical condition and the other stable.
The driver of the car was uninjured. An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The serious accident, between Lithgow and Bell, has closed part of the Bells Line of Road causing commuter chaos over the mountains.
A diversion along the Darling Causeway was the initial advice from Transport for NSW, however a truck breakdown along that stretch of road linking the Great Western Highway and the Bells Line of Road has caused further delays for drivers heading over the mountains.
Alternating stop-slow traffic conditions are in place and delays on the causeway are expected.
On the Bells Line, at Chifley Road between Evelyn Street and Darling Causeway, a crime scene has been established where a car and motorbike have collided.
Live Traffic has alerted motorists to a helicopter and emergency services being on the scene, with the road closed.
