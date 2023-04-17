A single mother of two young children who started a conveyancing firm in her backroom has expanded to running a thriving business in the Bathurst CBD and on Monday she opened her first office in Orange.
The Bell Conveyancing office, located upstairs in the Service NSW building on the corner of Kite Street and Lords Place is run by experienced conveyancer Becky House.
Bell Conveyancing owner Kristy Bell said unlike a lot of other solicitors' offices in Orange her business only does conveyancing, helping people navigate the legal side of buying and selling property.
The business women owned and run with five female employees and a portion of profits are donated to charity.
"Becky is the face of Orange, I will also be working in Orange and we have another support person that will do Orange remotely," Ms Bell said.
"There's five of us, all women, we've got three conveyancers and the two support ladies that we've got are studying conveyancing as well so eventually we will all be conveyancers.
"It's been an adventure but it's worth it every step of the way."
We found that the market in Orange is always really strong as well but very similar to Bathurst in that sense.- Kristy Bell
Ms Bell said she currently donates to Daffodil Cottage and Rural Fire Service but is looking to donate to specific local Orange charities as well.
"That's what we're all about, just giving back," she said.
"We opened our Bathurst office in 2017 and we've just spent the last six years building that and then our clientele in Orange started to grow a little bit so we thought it was important to have a face-to-face office and person available for Orange clients.
"We also felt there was a bit of a hole in the market for conveyancing only firms, there's not a lot in this town we found so we thought that we could fill that gap.
"We found that the market in Orange is always really strong as well but very similar to Bathurst in that sense."
Ms Bell said it was important to have an Orange office for the Orange clients.
She said the housing market has slowed down a little bit given the high interest rates but it is more of a return to normal after an extremely busy COVID period.
"The good thing about Orange is like Bathurst it's always got a strong market no matter what happens and I believe that is in part because of the mining industry that's here but also the tourism is amazing in Orange and everyone wants to be here," Ms Bell said.
"I just think that even though these scenarios of interest rates rising have occurred it's still very strong here, just not as strong as 2020, 2021 COVID times.
"I feel like we are back to normal now, like the market has gone back to how it was naturally in pre COVID times, which is very manageable, the prices are still strong."
Ms House said she can also cater to anywhere between Orange and Bathurst.
"You've got all those rural areas and all the surrounds and anyone can come to where ever is nearest," she said.
"We thought it would be nice to give them a space in Orange to come to.
"[Buying a house] is the biggest investment many people make in their lives and you want someone that prioritises that over anything else."
Ms House said she started working at a law firm when she was 18 and studied different areas of law for six years.
"Property law was one of my main subjects," she said.
After that she went to New Zealand and worked in conveyancing there for three years before coming to Australia and got a licence here.
"I've been doing it for a long time in three different jurisdictions," she said.
She said since joining Bell Conveyancing she's noticed that Orange is well known across the region and while at the Canberra Marathon she came across a lot of people who had heard of the town.
Ms Bell said the conveyancers still do a law degree like a solicitor does but they specialise in property law.
"We go through the contracts and make sure everyone knows what they are getting into," she said.
"That's our point of difference really is explaining these huge contracts with very difficult terminology in simple language."
Bell Conveyancing will be open five days a week during normal business hours with contact details available online.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
