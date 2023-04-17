Welcome to Cup Corner, where the Central Western Daily takes a look at all things Woodbridge Cup from the round just gone.
Each week, we'll discuss the big talking points, which clubs are rising, which look like cellar dwellers and everything in-between. This edition will look at round one.
A dominant first half performance set the platform for the Canowindra Tigers first grade side in their 36-10 opening round win over the Eugowra Golden Eagles.
The win followed an equally impressive performance in league tag where the Tigers were 34-4 victors.
But in what was the first game back at Ian Walsh Football Field since floods decimated the town, Eugowra had reason to celebrate regardless.
Back in November, many were wondering if the town would survive, never mind be able to field a footy team.
Countless hours went into making sure both would happen and it all culminated on Sunday.
Sure, the Golden Eagles might not have won the games, but there wouldn't be a single soul in the whole Central West who could look those players in the eye and tell then they weren't winners.
In our big Woodbridge Cup season preview, we predicted the Rams to finish third in 2023, four spots higher on the ladder than last season's finish.
It took just one weekend of footy for us to start thinking that third might not be high enough.
Peak Hill are always a tough contest, regardless of whether they are the visitors or not - as they were against Condobolin. The Roosters first grade side finished with double the wins of their counterpart last season, but the Rams certainly turned the tides to the tune of 38-30.
As for the ladies, they went into the game as big favourites and proved just why, finishing with a 22-4 victory.
While it's too early to be predicting the double - especially given our next topic of discussion - the Rams certainly got off on the right foot if they want to bring back at least one piece of silverware to Condobolin.
The kind of pressure that comes with being a defending champion is totally different to that of being the underdogs however, so a strong start to the 2023 campaign was a must.
Taking on the Boomers in Trundle is never an easy task, so when the Girlannas finished on top 20-6, they would have no doubt breathed a sigh of relief.
With a few other big performers across the league tag competition, going back-to-back as champions is anything but guaranteed. But a win is always better than a loss and Grenfell will be pleased with its performance.
Each week we will take a look at which teams have been lighting up the first grade and league tag competitions, alternating between the two.
For those unfamiliar with a power ranking ladder, it's similar to your conventional standings, except it's completely subjective and based on who we think is in the best form, regardless of their points total.
So, our week one power rankings for first grade are as follows. Stay tuned next week for our league tag power rankings.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
