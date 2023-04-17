Wighton shock: 'Respect' for Jack as city's Origin rep makes big call

Central Western Daily
Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton retires from NSW Blues and State of Origin

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:04pm
NSW's loss will be the Canberra Raiders' gain, with Jack Wighton telling Blues coach Brad Fittler he's "finished with rep footy".

