Truck crashes into parked caravan as emergency services called

Emergency services were called on Monday morning after a truck crashed into a parked vehicle.
The incident - in which a truck reversed into a caravan parked in Franklin Road - saw both Orange Fire and Rescue and the police contacted.
A spokeswoman for NSW Police said the driver of the truck and owner of the caravan exchanged details and that no further involvement by officers was required.
"Emergency services were contacted because there was a leak coming from the caravan," the spokeswoman added.
NSW Ambulance also confirmed that no paramedics were called to the scene on April 17.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
