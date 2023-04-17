Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

David Baxter convicted in Dubbo Local Court for entering a home without permission

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
April 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man appeared in Dubbo Local Court for sentencing. File picture
The man appeared in Dubbo Local Court for sentencing. File picture

Dubbo Local Court has convicted a man after he entered a Cobra Street home without permission, thinking it was "a hostel".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Two men thrown from bike in horror crash that closed Bells Line
A helicopter is on the scene of aa serious crash that has shut down part of the Blue Mountains. Picture by Nick McGrath.
Government's highway stance lashed as 'ludicrous'
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor says, after the duplication of the Pacific and Hume highways, it's the Great Western Highway's turn. Picture by Amy Rees
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from April 14
ORANGE CUP: Grace McVeath, Marlee Nixon.
Munro stars as Thunder strikes early season blow against title big guns
Lachie Munro, named Albury Thunder skipper this week, is swamped by teammates after one of his two tries in his Group Nine debut on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire.
More from my region
Bob the dog saved a fellow canine's life. And now his own life has changed
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Bob with Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital vet Meg after his blood donation. Picture supplied.
Exciting makeover to popular birthday party spot will happen sooner than later
Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
No comments
Lions Park in Molong Road is about to undergo an exciting transformation with $850,000 going towards upgrading its playground and constructing additional shade and new shelters and barbeques. Picture by Parkes Shire Council
It's double or nothing for Central West Women's Health Centre's new location
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Central West Women's Health Centre, centre manager Karen Boyde with administration client support officer Sumi Hebbes-Hurst in the new health centre building. Picture by Alise McIntosh
Teahouse - The Tea Specialty Shop is the place to be for all things tea
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Julie Mcrae, Owner of Teahouse - The Tea Specialty Shop is the self-confessed queen of tea trivia. Picture by Alise McIntosh
More national stories
Criminal syndicates stealing from the NDIS, says Shorten
No comments
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten will give an update on the scheme at the National Press Club on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Things are heating up at Coachella
No comments
Cactus growing on a hill overlooking the desert. Picture via Canva
Do you know the difference between a 4WD and an SUV? Some Tesla drivers don't
No comments
Do you know the difference between a 4WD and an SUV? Some Tesla drivers don't
Where to find the best free quiz to impress your friends
No comments
A woman plays with her hair while she thinks deeply. Picture via Canva