Dubbo Local Court has convicted a man after he entered a Cobra Street home without permission, thinking it was "a hostel".
David Keith Baxter, 48, of Fisher Street in Taree, pleaded guilty to entering inclosed lands without permission and without a lawful excuse.
Court documents reveal the incident took place about 3.12pm on October 4 last year. The Cobra Street home was unlocked with only the owners' 15-year-old daughter at home while they were at work.
Baxter was wearing a white bicycle helmet and a black jumper when he rang the door bell at their residence. The front door was shut and it is not known whether the bell rang.
Nevertheless, Baxter made his way into the teenager's bedroom and asked "Is this a hostel?".
The court was told the girl was immediately afraid and screamed at him to leave. Baxter ignored her and continued talking.
"Is this your house?," he said. "What are you doing? What are you guys getting up to here?"
The girl then left her bedroom and called her mother, who then called the girl's father. By the time her parents arrived Baxter had left their house and walked across the street.
The father shouted at him asking him if he had come into the house, Baxter said he had and started walking towards them. The father called the police and asked Baxter to wait until they came. During this time, Baxter began apologising to the homeowner.
About 3.34pm, the police arrived and arrested Baxter. When they asked him why he was there, Baxter said a friend had told him it was a hostel. He could not provide officers with a name for the friend or a time when he was given the information.
Police said the teenager was upset and shaken up from the incident.
The court heard Baxter had already spent more than three months in custody due to being bail refused. Defence solicitor Naadirah Sathar he intended to undertake alcohol and other drugs counselling.
"You can't just walk into somebody's property," magistrate Gary Wilson said.
"Hopefully, this is the end of your criminal career."
"Yes, hopefully," Baxter replied.
"You don't say hopefully," Mr Wilson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.