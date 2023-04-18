Packing on the pounds and a try 60 seconds in: Wingers enjoy dream first grade debuts

Even in his wildest dreams, it's hard to imagine Charlie Kempston could have anticipated a better start to life as a first grade footballer.
Motivated by a grand final loss in 2022, where his Macquarie Raiders reserve grade side would have otherwise completed an undefeated season, Kempston was rearing to go when told he would be starting on the wing in the showcase event at Wade Park on Sunday.
Just 60 seconds into the round one clash against Orange CYMS in the Peter McDonald Premiership, Kempston found himself on the scoresheet after he pounced on a loose ball 20 metres out from the line.
"It was so good," he said of notching his maiden first grade try.
"It was a good shot on their fullback, so it was all thanks to those boys."
Having scored his second of the match just before half-time and the Raiders well and truly in command of the game, a debut hat-trick looked like it was on the cards for Kempston.
That opportunity presented itself in the dying moments of the match, when the winger broke through the CYMS defence. But with one player still to beat, Kempston made the unselfish play and set up Clayton Daley for the try.
"I just wanted to score. I'm happy to see someone else go over. It doesn't matter who it is for me," the winger said.
"It was a great start to the season and you can't ask for much better than that early on.
"I think we defended real well. We had a period in that second half where we didn't have much ball and we did heaps of defending. The boys stood up for each other."
But Kempston wasn't the only winger making his first grade debut.
On the other side of the field stood 20-year-old Bailey Ross, who only joined the Raiders last season.
"A lot of nerves got to me, got to me good," he said of being told he'd make his debut.
With play running through the left hand side in the first half, Ross had to wait until the second 40 until he could really show what he was made of.
"I felt like I held my own. It was a lot quicker than I thought it would be, but I slowly adapted to it," he said.
"They always tell me to follow up after them and they'll find me. I listen to them and they backed me so I had faith in myself."
That perseverance paid off with a try of his own late in the game to seal what was a 52-12 drubbing.
"It still feels unreal, especially getting a win with the boys in my first game and to score on debut as well," he added.
"I only joined the club last year, but I'm glad I've made it this far."
Something that really stood out about the youngster's rise was his work in the gym.
"I was probably just reaching 70kg and now I'm about 85kg," Ross said of the work he put in over the off-season with the help of his brother.
"I felt a lot stronger out there, making one-on-one tackles. I've now just got to work hard to keep my spot."
That dedication to improving his game and body has already started to turn some heads at the club.
Raiders five-eighth Filisione Pauta praised Ross' performance on debut.
"He's put in so much hard work, and he deserves everything. It's good that he gets a try on his debut, he'll be laughing," Pauta said.
"He deserves his spot in first grade. Right from the start of pre-season, he's been putting in."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
