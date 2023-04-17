Homeless offender swore and banged fists on a table while abusing staff

A woman who faced court after her behaviour led to the Department of Communities and Justice office going into lockdown was arrested soon after her court appearance after it was discovered she had a warrant out for a separate offence.
The woman is not named to prevent identification of the victims, her family members and anyone else referred to in the article.
The woman initially appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced for intimidation and offensive behaviour after she went to the department's office in Anson Street on January 20, 2023, where she yelled, swore and banged her fists on a table and partition walls while abusing the staff.
The woman also faced court to be sentenced for intimidating a family member.
Solicitor Keith Kuan said there was a "common thread" to both incidents after the woman heard allegations her child had been sexually assaulted while in foster care.
"I would submit that provocation is a significant factor in both offences," Mr Kuan said.
He said the woman did have prospects for rehabilitation with significant gaps of eight years and six years between offences.
He said the woman also experienced trauma as a child.
The woman herself also addressed the court about the medication she was on for mental health conditions and that her medication had recently changed at the time of the offences. She cried when she told the court she's currently homeless living out of her car while receiving treatment for a serious medical condition.
According to court documents, a manager ushered the woman in to secure rooms at the Department of Communities and Justice office after it went into lockdown and the police were called.
It was then she began talking about her child's case manager and blaming them for the alleged sexual assault, saying her child, "got raped because of her. She deserves what's coming for her," the woman said, "I'll find her and I'll f--- her up".
The police could hear the woman yelling and swearing when they arrived and the woman was issued a move-on order but was arrested late in the afternoon after the manager gave a statement.
She yelled and swore at the police and when asked about the victim she warned them to keep the victim away from her, "if I see her I'll f---ing kill her," but she accepted the staff in the building would have been scared by her behaviour.
The woman also got into an argument and threatened an estranged family member over the same issue on January 14, 2023.
On that occasion the victim discovered through other family members that the woman had accused people close to the victim of sexually abusing the woman's child. The victim was enraged by the allegations.
On January 13, 2023, the victim sent a message to the woman via Facebook messenger in relation to the accusations and they got into an argument.
The accused used the same Facebook account and video called the victim and verbally berated the victim incoherently and continued to make accusations in relation to sexual abuse.
She then threatened the victim saying she would kill her and her siblings.
The woman continued to send the victim messages through the Facebook account with the final message saying "the emotions I feel right now I'll kill yas were u stand no yelling little one walk in stabbing [sic]".
The victim contacted police and said she feared the woman would follow through with her threats and would make attempts on her life or her family's lives.
During the sentencing for those matters, the court learnt a separate warrant had been issued for the woman's arrest the previous day following an incident in a small regional Western NSW town on February 20, 2023.
She was advised to hand herself in at Orange Police Station after being sentenced in court.
Magistrate Peter Thompson read a Sentence Assessment Report outlying the woman's background, mental health and attitude to offending.
He said he accepted at the time of offending the woman's mental health wasn't good and that she'd experienced "a lot of trauma in her life".
"The treatment she was receiving for her mental health was not meeting her needs," he said.
However Mr Thompson convicted the woman for both sets of offences and gave her a two-year Community Correction Order for intimidating the department case worker. The order included conditions she comply with prescribed medication, not be in company of specified people in the order and engage with mental health services to assist with housing and trauma counselling.
He gave her another two-year CCO with the same conditions for threatening her family member.
Mr Thompson also convicted her without further penalty for offensive behaviour at the department office.
After sentencing, the woman followed the recommendation to hand herself in and was arrested.
She reappeared in court later the same afternoon via audio visual link from the police station while still in custody.
She pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a female family member in the Western NSW town on February 20, 2023.
The woman told the court she doesn't want to go back to that community and was trying to get another of her children away from the town and its drug dealers "but I'm on the wrong end of the law".
According to the court documents, the woman went to the victim's house and started yelling and swearing at a female family member who was holding a baby.
After another family took the baby away the woman grabbed the victim's hair and they ended up on the floor grabbing each other.
The victim managed to get up and go out the front of the house and asked another relative to call the police.
She then attended the town's Police Station the next day and photos were taken of scratch marks on the right side of her neck and jaw that were caused by the woman.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley conceded the injury to the victim fell to the lower end of objective seriousness.
"She does not have a history of this type of offending," he said.
Mr Thompson sentenced her again for the fresh offence.
He gave her a 12-month CCO for the assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the woman was released from custody.
She was also ordered not to go within 50 metres of where that victim lives or works and relevant apprehended violence orders are in place.
