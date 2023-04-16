Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Comment

Weekend Wrap: A look at the first round of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 17 2023 - 8:48am, first published April 16 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rugby league is back and the first round of the Peter McDonald Premiership delivered in a big way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Teen 'walked away without a scratch' from high-speed crash in stolen car
A teenage girl has appeared in Orange Children's Court following a year of crimes that started when she had no criminal record. File picture
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from April 14
ORANGE CUP: Grace McVeath, Marlee Nixon.
Clubs' crowd warning as issue raised after opening round
CYMS winger Luke Trott almost nabs this speccy at Wade Park on Sunday. Picture by Riley Krause.
'I just stood there in shock': Car full of son's birthday gifts stolen in broad daylight
No comments
Amy-Lee, Malaki, Levi, Zander and Josh Thomson were left devastated after one of the family cars was stolen. Picture supplied.
More from my region
Police found a trail of blood leading to door after receiving call about a man in a G-string
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Police found a trail of blood leading to door after receiving call about a man in a G-string
Double delight for Dubbo after two big Lucky Lotteries wins in the past week
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
A Dubbo couple is celebrating after a big Lucky Lotteries win. Picture supplied
'Living the dream': Accessories side hustle turns full-time as bush business booms
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Kirsty Bourchier's business, KB Handbags and Gifts, has turned from a side project into a full-time job in 10 years. Picture by Claudia Bakac (left) and supplied
Our new arrivals: The babies born in Bathurst in April, 2023
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Hannah Kirkland and Rhys Sufong welcomed their son, Grayson Nole Sufong on April 2. He is the couple's first child.
More national stories
Watch moment cyclist is 'deliberately hit' by driver
No comments
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. Picture by Victoria Police.
Senator Lidia Thorpe in verbal stoush outside club
The footage was captured on the footpath outside Maxine's Gentleman's Club at 3am on Sunday.
Scammers fleece record $3 billion from Australians
Increasingly sophisticated scams include texts that appear in the same thread as genuine messages. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
Major supermarket scraps reusable plastic shopping bags nationwide
No comments
Woolies' 15 cents plastic shopping bags are being phased out nationally. Picture by Woolworths.