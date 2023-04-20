Unique opportunity for a slice of history

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 21: 60 Byng Street, Orange:
This stunning property, located right on the edge of Orange's thriving CBD, represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers to own their own slice of history.
The property was originally purchased by James Dalton in 1855 from the Crown for four pounds and the building could probably be described as "late Federation". Built by the Daltons, a pioneering family of Orange, listing agent Tom Figuero said the home known as 'Galbally House' consisted of 25 rooms and featured an imposing street facade,
"Edward Dalton's family lived in the home for about five years until they sold the property to the Catholic Church in 1924 for six thousand pounds, he said. "In March 1980, Ernest and Gwenda Shave bought the property and moved in with their three children."
The home provides room for even the largest family with eight bedrooms serviced by three bathrooms.The building itself is approximately 454 square metres internally with the gorgeous verandahs that wrap around the home adding a further 208 square metres of space to the home.
Taking up almost an acre of land in an amazing prime location, the floor of the hall still has the original tiles and is in almost perfect condition.
The exposed timber on the interior is Queensland maple, including the staircase, with the staircase and stairwell some of the most impressive of their type in any private home in Orange. A stunning feature of the stairwell is the beautiful lead-light window at the higher level in the southern wall.
The current owners have meticulously maintained the originality of 'Galbally House' and it shows with careful craftsmanship throughout, especially in the magnificent examples of ornate plaster ceilings and leadlight windows.
Outside the home Tom said that the amazing features continued. "There are beautiful gardens full of mature trees and a full-size lawn tennis court," he said. "There is also a double garage, tool sheds and an out-house that adds a further 51 square metres".
Located at 60 Byng Street, 'Galbally House' is set on one of the largest parcels of land in central Orange. This truly is a rare opportunity to be involved in this amazing property's next chapter, whether as a family home or exploring other possibilities such as a sub-division or even a commercial venture (both subject to council approval).
