Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Once in a lifetime opportunity

April 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unique opportunity for a slice of history
Unique opportunity for a slice of history

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 21: 60 Byng Street, Orange:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Dramatic afternoon ends with four teens arrested for alleged vehicle theft, pursuit
No comments
Police searching the area around South Dubbo on Thursday, April 20. Picture by Belinda Soole
Lords Place overhaul nears finish with installations due this weekend
No comments
Lords Place overhaul nears finish with installations due this weekend
Hawks star faces music as Tigers' back cops massive ban after elbow
Clinton Edwards, pictured in action last year, will miss more than half the 2023 regular season. Picture by Amy McIntyre
'New-look interchange' for highway as date flagged for major works
Artist impressions of the work at the Coxs River Road intersection (left) and through Medlow Bath (right).
More from my region
Four boys to face children's court following alleged vehicle theft and police pursuit
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Police searching the area around South Dubbo on Thursday, April 20. Picture by Belinda Soole
After horror crash a community rallies for teen who 'always goes out of her way to say hello to everyone'
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Nyngan 15-year-old Summer Cook was in a serious motor vehicle accident and is now recovering in Westmead Children's Hospital, Sydney. Picture by Lisa Pack (left) and supplied
Tremain's Mill developer pushes back on 'Sydney-centric' claims
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Concept consent has been granted for a master plan to transform the Tremain's Mill site. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Wet weather has brought significant delays to Sportsground's reopening
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
The Bathurst Sportsground still requires further work before its officially reopened. Picture by Bradley Jurd
More national stories
The curious case of the 'incredibly similar' conservative cross-party posts
No comments
Senators Malcolm Roberts, Ralph Babet and Gerard Rennick. Pictures by ACM, Twitter
Hundreds of bikers to ride for a special cause
Hamilton's Peter Gilding and Destiny Anderson-Harvey before chemotherapy (inset).
The easy trick to finding the best pies, sandwiches and fish and chips in country towns
No comments
Fresh ingredients and authentic country recipes - country towns have learned how lure the canny traveller.
Emergency department to shut after-hours
Wee Waa Health Service is set to reduce its hours in May because of staff shortages. Locals will be transferred to Narrabri hospital in an emergency, or another hospital by Hunter New England Health for inpatient care. Picture from file