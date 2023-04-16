Enduring mystery of Hazelton crash site could be revisited

One of Australia's best known entrepreneurs has paid tribute to friend Max Hazelton ... and outlined his desire to finally solve an enduring mystery about the Orange aviator.
The airline co-founder died April 9, aged 95. He was perhaps most famous for an extraordinary six-day wilderness survival after crashing deep within the Blue Mountains in 1954.
After learning to fly with younger brother and fellow founder of Hazelton Airlines Jim, Dick Smith met Max about 1990 while chair of the Civil Aviation Authority.
"He was wonderful inspiration. I admired Max. the fact that he started an airline from scratch and made good money out of it ... as far as I'm concerned means he's one of the best businessmen in Australia," Smith told the CWD.
In 2015 the duo compiled a team of experts to find the location of Hazelton's crash six decades earlier - which was found soon after the rescue and then lost again - in a segment for ABC current affairs program 7.30.
"He told me the story, he said 'I was flying along at one stage ... then I remember, I was sitting beside a tree, and there in front of me was a crashed plane ... So I staggered over to the plane and, and I thought, gee, that's my plane,'" Smith said.
"And he realized that he'd been knocked unconscious and thrown out of the plane. Anyway, the most incredible thing is they searched [for days] ... and no one could find the wreckage or or Max.
"They nearly called the search off when there was a knock on the door at the Warragamba Post Office, which is now under Warragamba Dam, and it was Max. he'd spent days walking down the Cox River and found his way to the Post Office and they were able to say he was alive."
Low visibility and poor weather during the 2015 mission meant the team was unable to find the exact location. Smith told the CWD he still hopes to one way return to the mountains range and finally answer the enduring mystery.
"I've always kept it in my mind. I last spoke to Max about it a few months ago. I'd love to find the location ... there would still be bits of Perspex and glass and bits of small aluminium all lying there somewhere. I will keep it open in my adventures ... to try and find Max's plane crash location.
"We got into the close area, but we could never exactly find it ... I just can't believe how he got out of the crash alive ... then made his own way back to civilisation. He was indeed I'd say one of Australia's most extraordinary and capable aviators."
Smith said the Orange businessman would be missed by the Australian flying community: "Right from the start I said, 'Max, you are an endangered species.'
"I just knew he was very capable, because he had a rare combination. He was a very good pilot, and engineer. But he also had a good business sense. And it's not often you get both combined."
