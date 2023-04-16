'I just stood there in shock': Car full of son's birthday gifts stolen in broad daylight

A distraught mum was left looking for answers after a car full of presents for her son's birthday was stolen in broad daylight.
Amy-Lee Thomson's three kids had stayed over at their grandmother's house - located on the Mitchell Highway near the Northern Distributor - on the night of Wednesday, April 12.
When Mrs Thomson came to collect her kids that next morning just after 9am, she parked her car outside and had a cup of coffee with her mum.
But when she came out 30 minutes later, the car was gone.
"I just stood there in shock," Mrs Thomson said.
"I didn't know what had happened. My kids just kept saying 'where's your car mum, your car's not here'."
She was told by the owner of a nearby business that a person who is believed to have stolen her car, had also "ransacked" vehicles in their carpark not long prior to the theft.
While she was understandably devastated by the loss of her car, inside were party supplies for her three-year-old son Zander's birthday party, which took place on the Friday.
"All of his party stuff and some of his gifts were in the car," Mrs Thomson said.
"They were small toys that I'd got throughout the day. There was probably about $200 worth of party supplies in the car.
"He's only three years old. He's not really sure what's happening."
She said CCTV footage showed the stolen car being driven off in the direction heading towards Molong.
With three kids - three, six and nine - at home and just one car now between the whole family, Mrs Thomson is at a loss as to what they'll do once school holidays are over.
"My husband has a car, but we live out near Mount Canobolas, so we need two cars because he has to go to work and I need to get the kids to school," she said.
"We're still just trying to figure it all out."
A spokeswoman for NSW Police said: "I can confirm a car was allegedly stolen from a home on the Mitchell Highway, Orange, about 9.15am on Thursday, April 13.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"As inquiries continue, no further information is available."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
