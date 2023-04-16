Prolific traffic offender caught back behind the wheel

One of Orange's most prolific traffic offenders has been banned from occupying the drivers seat of even stationary vehicles to help him "avoid temptation".
Trent Robert Wright of The Escort Way cried throughout sentencing for an 11th unauthorised driving offence at Orange Local Court on April 13, 2023.
The 34-year-old was most recently pulled over by police at Adina Crescent in a Suzuki Swift hatchback about 2.20pm on April 21, 2022.
He has 10 previous driving convictions for similar offences and spent time in prison. Wright works at a prominent Orange vineyard.
Magistrate David Day said the man is "getting into the territory" of being among the region's worst driving offenders but opted against sending him back to prison.
Prosecutor Beau Riley told the court further incarceration will be sought for any further crimes: "It's just a continuation ... if he gets caught again we'd have no choice."
Trent Robert Wright was convicted and given a nine month ICO with the conditions mandating he does sit in any driver's seat "even in a showroom".
"Thank you, Your Honour," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.