What do we want CBD to look like?

The social media vitriol directed at the Lords Place South future city upgrade has almost completely overshadowed the project entirely.
Almost daily posts on the Orange City Council Facebook page are invariably hijacked by members of the community who take to socials to often vent their frustrations at local government.
That's fair enough. Not everyone has to agree with the decisions council makes. And certainly this project has amplified those sentiments.
Sometimes you read the comment section on council Facebook posts and it leaves you wondering when the pitchforks and torches will storm the civic centre.
The overwhelming contempt this particular project has received, however, poses an interesting question, one we must all ponder: if not this form of an upgrade to our CBD, then what?
Orange is a growing regional centre. Our bustling and evolving food and wine scene has made Orange a tourism hot spot for those in metro Sydney looking to get away on the weekend.
And as such, it's inevitable people will eventually make the tree-change official and shift to completely remove themselves from the rat race and enjoy everything life in regional NSW has to offer.
In turn, council must look to update our Central Business District to ensure Orange continues its development as one of the best regional centres in the state.
Sure, UFO style shade structures, steel 'dining pods' and wavy coloured lines painted on the road might not be everyone's cup of tea. It might not even be the best way we look to develop and enhance how we use our business strips.
But if not what Lords Place South is transitioning to become now, then what?
Because simply voicing disapproval of projects on social media isn't going to change much at all.
