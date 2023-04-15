Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

St Pat's beat Nyngan Tigers in a one-point thriller to open 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 15 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Pat's recruit Noah Griffiths slotted a pressure field goal to help his new side to a thrilling 33-32 win over Nyngan on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Teen dead after suffering severe injuries in horror quad bike crash in far west
No comments
The teenage girl died at the scene. File picture.
Simply the best: The greatest players to play in Group 10
Jono Van Veen, Simon Osborne, William Kennedy and Jamy Forbes.
Weekes kicks true as Emus fall short in fiery grand final rematch
No comments
Weekes kicks true as Emus fall short in fiery grand final rematch
Tiger sent off as star St Pat's recruit nails the dagger in season opening thriller
New Saints five-eighth Noah Griffiths was the hero on Saturday as his field goal clinched victory. Picture by Phil Blatch
More from my region
Teen dead after suffering severe injuries in horror quad bike crash in far west
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
The teenage girl died at the scene. File picture.
Griffiths sinks the boot into Tigers as Saints win a thriller
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
New Saints five-eighth Noah Griffiths was the hero on Saturday as his field goal clinched victory. Picture by Phil Blatch
Father faces court after 'shaken baby' loses consciousness
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
The man made an application to have the assault charge dealt with under the Mental Health Act but the application was rejected. File picture
Faces at the Abercrombie House high tea over the Easter long weekend
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Janet Gray, Margaret Houston, Graham Houston and Peter Gray enjoyed the high tea at Abercrombie House over the Easter long weekend. Pictures by Amy Rees
More national stories
Murder charge after stabbing death outside Darwin hotel
A man in his fifties has been charged with murdering his partner in a stabbing near a Darwin hotel. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Liberals hang on to Ryde after NSW election recount
Jordan Lane has been confirmed as the new MP for Ryde after a recount for the suburban Sydney seat. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Fans divided over J.K. Rowling's next trick: a Harry Potter TV series
No comments
The Hogwarts Castle. File picture
Meet the six-foot tall human Lego Man
No comments
Alex McIntyre, 35, walks his local streets dressed as a life-size Lego man.