Winona's golden touch: Star hoop produces perfect run in our richest race

The 2023 Orange Gold Cup tossed up a couple of moments you rarely see in racing.
In any staying feature - which at 2100 metres the Orange Motor Group Orange Gold Cup is certainly just that - it's rare you see the horse that's leading the pack on the first trip up the main straight still there at the head of the field when the whips are cracking the second time around.
But that's exactly how Friday's main event at Towac Park panned out.
It's also rare the field shifts from the rail to the fence, certainly in Orange, anyway. And again, that's exactly what happened.
Enjoying the wider run that barrier 12 afforded the Will and Richard Freedman trained six-year-old, Unamerican hit the lead early in Friday's rich $75,000 Cup and maneuvered his way perfectly on a heavy nine to win by almost five lengths, saluting in front of a bumper Cup day crowd.
Leading early, settling into a nice pace around the back of the Towac Park course and then blowing the field away late, Unamerican and gun jockey Winona Costin produced arguably the perfect race in trying conditions in Orange.
Rain throughout the week, on top of the near 200 millimetres Orange endured in the space of a week to end March, meant the track was classed heavy come Friday afternoon when the Cup jumped.
Not that that bothered Costin and her $3.90 favourite.
"This horse was really easy," she said, having never ridden the Rosehill veteran.
She simply studied the form and listen to the instructions from the Freedman camp and executed to perfection.
"He jumped well and got into a nice forward position and I controlled his speed and let him do his thing late and he really accelerated away from them late."
Costin said the early runs in the day ensured a wide approach was the only way to go come race seven in Friday's showcase meeting.
"Every winner had won down the outside. The fence was much firmer today so I was always headed for that better ground," she said, adding an Orange Cup to her already bulging Cup cabinet which boasts Mudgee, Gundagai and Muswellbrook Cup wins.
Early doors it was the favourite, Unamerican that set the pace and he led the field around the northern turn at Towac Park.
When the field settled, it was Kylie Kennedy's $81 hope Wild Rocket that would have had connections daring to dream after the mare worked her way to the lead.
She led the bulk of the back straight and then kicked on further to lead by about two lengths with 1000m to go.
Unamerican was never far off the pace though, and Sky Ace from the Scott Singleton stables and Irish stayer Mayfield Spirit looming as the main challengers in the race for the $75,000 prize.
With around 800m to go, Costin and Unamerican made their move, and they made it count.
The pair led the field on the final turn and then found a saloon passage wide along the fence, galloping home in front of a cheering Orange crowd.
The Richard and Will Freedman trained champion - which brought up his seventh career win in the Orange Cup - has now qualified for the Big Dance feature.
